आयुष्मान खुराना ने किया खुलासा, 'करियर की शुरुआत में इस वजह से नहीं मिल रहा था काम'

I never thought I will sport a moustache one day. Pehli baar halki halki moochein aayien thi 16 saal ki umr mein, I had used my dad’s razor, Bahut daant padi thi. In my head I’ve a regular stubble or may be I’m almost clean shaven. I get flipped whenever I see myself in the mirror. “Kaun hai yeh Aadmi?” type feeling aati hai. Papa ka phone aaya tha abhi, keh rahe thhe ki moochein achchi lag rahi hain. He had said exactly the same thing when I was 16. He still thinks I’m 16 and believes that I should concentrate on my studies more than just acting in films. He wants me to be a perpetual learner and a student of life. Isse pehle yeh baat nostalgia se intelligentsia ki taraf jaaye main ek quote maar ke khatam karta hoon. Somebody rightly said, “ happiness is not a checklist, a dream job, a fast car, a good home, even love, mean nothing at all if you have not found a way to feel full and content in your mind and heart.” —————————————————- (Styled by @ishabhansali)

