Entertainment News: शाहरुख, प्रियंका संग परफॉर्मेंस देंगी लेडी गागा, घर से करेंगे लाइव इवेंट

@glblctzn and I are so excited to bring this special event to you on April 18th, One World: #TogetherAtHome, the first of its kind global broadcast event in benefit of the @WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Fund. We’ll be honoring healthcare and front line essential community workers through music and celebration at home. This one night special event, hosted by @jimmyfallon, @jimmykimmel, and @stephenathome, will feature performances with @ladygaga, @coldplay, @eltonjohn, @johnlegend, @lizzobeeating, @billieeilish, #StevieWonder and so many more. Tune in at 5pm PST on ABC, NBC, CBS, BBC, and other digital platforms around the world. Visit globalcitizen.org/togetherathome to learn more. Together we can beat this pandemic.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Apr 6, 2020 at 3:55pm PDT