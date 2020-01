जीनत का जबड़ा तोड़ने से लेकर राजकपूर के लिए दीवानगी तक, पढ़ें संजय खान की 10 अनसुनी बातें

~Meine pucha chand sa Abdullah is a 1980 Indian Bollywood film that was directed by Sanjay Khan. The film starred Raj Kapoor, Abbas Khan, Zeenat Aman and Danny Denzongpa, with Sanjeev Kumar and Farida Jalal in minor roles. The story was written by George Marzbetuny, and Kader Khan wrote the dialogues. It was one of the most expensive Indian films at the time. _ Khoobsurati jo tune paayi Lut gayi khuda ki bas khudaai Meer ki ghazal kahoon tujhe main Ya kahoon Khayyam ki rubaai Maine jo poochun shayaron se Aisa dil nasheen Koi sher hai kahin Shayar kahein shayari ki kasam Nahin, nahin, nahin.. Maine poocha chand se Maine poocha chand se Ke dekha hai kahin mere yaar sa haseen Chand ne kaha chandni ki kasam Nahin, nahin, nahin.. Maine poocha chand se Song : Maine Poocha Chand Se Album : Abdullah (1980) Singer : Mohammad Rafi Musician : R. D. Burman Lyricist : Anand Bakshi #Zeenataman #sanjaykhan #mohdradi #movies #theatre #video #movie #film #films #videos #actor #actress #cinema #dvd #amc #instamovies #star #moviestar #photooftheday #hollywood #bollywood #Lollywood #goodmovie #instagood #flick #flicks #instaflick #instaflicks

A post shared by Old Songs (@oldsongslover) on Mar 24, 2019 at 1:43pm PDT