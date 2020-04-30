Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
ऋषि कपूर

Rishi Kapoor के निधन की खबर से बॉलीवुड पर टूटा दुखों का पहाड़, सेलेब्स ने जताया शोक

खराब तबीयत के बाद ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor) को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था. लेकिन वहां उनकी मृत्यु की पुष्टि की गई.

Rishi Kapoor के निधन की खबर से बॉलीवुड पर टूटा दुखों का पहाड़, सेलेब्स ने जताया शोक
फोटो साभार: इंस्टाग्राम

नई दिल्ली: दिग्गज बॉलीवुड एक्टर ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor) इस दुनिया को अलविदा कह चुके हैं. ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor) का मुंबई के अस्पताल में निधन हो गया है. इस बात की जानकारी दिग्गज अभिनेता अमिताभ बच्चन ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर एक ट्वीट के जरिए दी. उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि ऋषि कपूर नहीं रहे. अमिताभ ने यह भी कहा कि ऋषि के जाने बाद वह टूट गए हैं. इस खबर के सामने आते ही बॉलीवुड के साथ पूरा देश सदमे है. लोग लगातार सोशल मीडिया पर महान कलाकार को श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं. 

खराब तबीयत के बाद ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor) को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था. लेकिन वहां उनकी मृत्यु की पुष्टि की गई. अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, ''वो गया. ऋषि कपूर गए. अभी उनका निधन हुआ. मैं टूट गया हूं.'' 

वहीं अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा है, ''ऐसा लगता है जैसे हम एक बुरे सपने के बीच में हैं... अभी-अभी #RishiKapoor जी के निधन की निराशाजनक खबर सुनी, यह दिल दहला देने वाला है. वह एक किंवदंती, एक महान सह-कलाकार और मेरे परिवार के एक अच्छे दोस्त थे. मेरे विचार और प्रार्थना उनके परिवार के साथ''

तापसी पन्नू ने यहां लिखा है, ''कुछ लिखने की कोशिश में.... मैं अपने मन... और हाथ सिंक में नहीं कर पा रही. बीच में दिल की ऐसी हालत में है कि कुछ समझने में सक्षम नहीं है. वह हंसी, हास्य की वह भावना, ईमानदारी और यहां तक कि शरारतें, याद किया जाएगा. आप जैसा कोई नहीं # ऋषि कपूर''

 

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने इस दिन को बताया मनहूस, ''भारतीय सिनेमा के लिए यह एक भयानक सप्ताह है, जिसमें एक और किंवदंती अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर का निधन हो गया है. एक अद्भुत अभिनेता, पीढ़ी दर पीढ़ी एक विशाल प्रशंसक के साथ, वह बहुत याद किया जाएगा. इस दुख की घड़ी में उनके परिवार, मित्रों और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना.''

क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने ऋषि कपूर को याद करते हुए कहा है, "#RishiKapoor जी के निधन के बारे में जानने के लिए बेहद निराश हुए. उनके परिवार के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना. शांति!''

 

 

 

 

 

29 अप्रैल को हिंदी सिनेमा ने एक्टर इरफान खान को खोया था.वहीं आज  इरफान के निधन के 1 दिन बाद 30 अप्रैल को ऋषि कपूर अलविदा कह गए. एक के बाद एक दो दिग्गज अभिनेताओं को खोना फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के लिए बहुत बड़ा झटका है. ऋषि कपूर के निधन से देश में शोक की लहर दौड़ पड़ी है. सोशल मीडिया पर कई सेलेब्स और फैंस एक्टर के निधन पर शोक जता रहे हैं. बता दें, ऋषि कपूर ने हिंदी सिनेमा में बड़ा योगदान दिया था. उन्होंने कई सुपरहिट फिल्मों में काम किया था.

 

ऋषि कपूरrishi kapoorRishi kapoor deathAkshay KumarTapsee Pannu
बॉलीवुड एक्टर ऋषि कपूर के निधन पर अमिताभ बच्चन का ट्वीट, 'मैं टूट गया हूं'
