Rishi Kapoor के निधन की खबर से बॉलीवुड पर टूटा दुखों का पहाड़, सेलेब्स ने जताया शोक

नई दिल्ली: दिग्गज बॉलीवुड एक्टर ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor) इस दुनिया को अलविदा कह चुके हैं. ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor) का मुंबई के अस्पताल में निधन हो गया है. इस बात की जानकारी दिग्गज अभिनेता अमिताभ बच्चन ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर एक ट्वीट के जरिए दी. उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि ऋषि कपूर नहीं रहे. अमिताभ ने यह भी कहा कि ऋषि के जाने बाद वह टूट गए हैं. इस खबर के सामने आते ही बॉलीवुड के साथ पूरा देश सदमे है. लोग लगातार सोशल मीडिया पर महान कलाकार को श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं.

खराब तबीयत के बाद ऋषि कपूर (Rishi Kapoor) को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था. लेकिन वहां उनकी मृत्यु की पुष्टि की गई. अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, ''वो गया. ऋषि कपूर गए. अभी उनका निधन हुआ. मैं टूट गया हूं.''

T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

वहीं अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा है, ''ऐसा लगता है जैसे हम एक बुरे सपने के बीच में हैं... अभी-अभी #RishiKapoor जी के निधन की निराशाजनक खबर सुनी, यह दिल दहला देने वाला है. वह एक किंवदंती, एक महान सह-कलाकार और मेरे परिवार के एक अच्छे दोस्त थे. मेरे विचार और प्रार्थना उनके परिवार के साथ''

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

तापसी पन्नू ने यहां लिखा है, ''कुछ लिखने की कोशिश में.... मैं अपने मन... और हाथ सिंक में नहीं कर पा रही. बीच में दिल की ऐसी हालत में है कि कुछ समझने में सक्षम नहीं है. वह हंसी, हास्य की वह भावना, ईमानदारी और यहां तक कि शरारतें, याद किया जाएगा. आप जैसा कोई नहीं # ऋषि कपूर''

Been trying to write something n I can’t put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was , will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2020

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने इस दिन को बताया मनहूस, ''भारतीय सिनेमा के लिए यह एक भयानक सप्ताह है, जिसमें एक और किंवदंती अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर का निधन हो गया है. एक अद्भुत अभिनेता, पीढ़ी दर पीढ़ी एक विशाल प्रशंसक के साथ, वह बहुत याद किया जाएगा. इस दुख की घड़ी में उनके परिवार, मित्रों और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना.''

This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020

क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने ऋषि कपूर को याद करते हुए कहा है, "#RishiKapoor जी के निधन के बारे में जानने के लिए बेहद निराश हुए. उनके परिवार के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना. शांति!''

Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing away of #RishiKapoor ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/fXcbomrpN5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 30, 2020

Waking up to a news like this is gut-wrenching! A Legendary actor, loved by millions of people around the world has just left us. Your style, brilliance, your smile & joie de vivre... will be dearly missed, Rishi jiYour legacy will live on for generations to come.#RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/1D1KBlqqWB — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) April 30, 2020

It's a sad day for everyone, we have lost the legend #RishiKapoor!

Rest in Peace Superstar, forever in our hearts! #RIPRishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/SB8bkYWkiO — IIFA (@IIFA) April 30, 2020

This is shocking ,,,,, loved everything about him, what a charismatic and charming personality. This year (2020) needs to erased and restart all over again. #RishiKapoor will be missed today and always. #RIPLegend #heartbroken pic.twitter.com/SATX7gyQUN — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) April 30, 2020

This is really sad , Rishi ji is no more!

RIP #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/apS1fv1rbh — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) April 30, 2020

29 अप्रैल को हिंदी सिनेमा ने एक्टर इरफान खान को खोया था.वहीं आज इरफान के निधन के 1 दिन बाद 30 अप्रैल को ऋषि कपूर अलविदा कह गए. एक के बाद एक दो दिग्गज अभिनेताओं को खोना फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के लिए बहुत बड़ा झटका है. ऋषि कपूर के निधन से देश में शोक की लहर दौड़ पड़ी है. सोशल मीडिया पर कई सेलेब्स और फैंस एक्टर के निधन पर शोक जता रहे हैं. बता दें, ऋषि कपूर ने हिंदी सिनेमा में बड़ा योगदान दिया था. उन्होंने कई सुपरहिट फिल्मों में काम किया था.