दिव्या भारती जिंदा होतीं तो कई एक्ट्रेस इंडस्ट्री से हो जातीं बाहर.. 30 सालों बाद किसने और क्यों कही ये बात
Sonam Khan on Divya Bharti: दिव्या भारती ने अपने छोटे से करियर में भी ऐसी पहचान बनाई कि आज तक लोग उन्हें भुलाए नहीं भूले हैं. अब उसी दौर की एक एक्ट्रेस सोनम खान ने उन्हें इंटरव्यू में याद किया है.  

Actress Sonam Khan Interview: दिव्या भारती (Divya Bharti) का करियर काफी छोटा रहा लेकिन कितना दमदार रहा इसका अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि तीन दशकों के बाद भी लोग उन्हें भूले नहीं हैं. आज भी उनका नाम लोगों की जुबां पर रहता है. आज की पीढ़ी भी उन्हें पहचानती है. हाल ही में उसी दौर की एक्ट्रेस सोनम खान (Sonam Khan) ने इंटरव्यू में उन्हें लेकर एक चौंकाने वाली बात कही है. उनका कहना था कि दिव्या भारती अगर आज जिंदा होतीं तो कई लोग इंडस्ट्री से बाहर हो गए होते. 

