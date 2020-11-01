Halloween 2020: सेलेब्स ने शेयर किया खतरनाक लुक, PHOTO देख पहचानना मुश्किल

नई दिल्ली: कोविड 19 महामारी (Coronavirus Pandemic) के कारण हैलोवीन (Halloween 2020) भले ही धमाकेदार पार्टीज वाला नहीं हो सका लेकिन सेलेब्स ने इस मौके को एंजॉय करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी. हॉलीवुड (Hollywood) से लेकर बॉलीवुड (Bollywood) तक कई सितारों ने हेलोवीन के मौके पर जमकर ड्रेस-अप और मेककप से खुद को डरावना लुक दिया. इस मौके पर कुछ सेलेब्स तो इतने खतरनाक अंदाज में नजर आए कि उन्हें पहचान पाना भी काफी मुश्किल सा हो गया है. सेलिब्रिटीज की ये भयानक लुक वाली तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रही हैं.
सोनम कपूर आहूजा (Sonam Kapoor Ahuja), शिल्पा शेट्टी, भूमि पेडनेकर (Bhumi Pednekar), प्रियंका चोपड़ा (Priyanka Chopra) और एमी जैक्सन (Amy Jackson) जैसी कई बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने तो अपना लुक शेयर किया ही है साथ ही आमिर खान की बेटी इरा खान का लुक भी काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है. आइए एक नजर डालते हैं इन सितारों के इस हैलीवीन वाले अंदाज पर.
“If I'd observed all the rules, I'd never have got anywhere.” - Marilyn Monroe Huge s/o to @official_maria_asadi @aamirnaveedhair and @carlaguler for bringing this look to life with me. #MarilynMonroe #Transformation #HalloweenMakeup #HalloweenCostumeIdeas #Cosplay #HalloweenCostume #Details #Makeup #FashionAddict #MarilynMonroeFan #Icon
So what if Halloween isn't a big thing in India? Any excuse to celebrate. And dress up. And get creative with whatever you have in your closet and Danielle's closet and Zayn's closet.... I even considered trick or treating and scaring the kids in my building but.. Covid. So we dressed up and sat at home, eating McDonald's. How scary. Happy Halloween . . . #mazikeen #mazikeenofthelilim #lucifer #halloween #halloweenmakeup #itried #netflix @lucifernetflix
अब इन सेलेब्स के फैंस इस लुक के काफी दीवाने हुए जा रहे हैं. सभी की तस्वीरों पर मजेदार कमेंट्स यह बात साबित कर रहे हैं कि सेलेब्रिटीज का ये हैलोवीन अंदाज उनके फैंस का दिल जीत चुका है.