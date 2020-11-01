Halloween 2020: सेलेब्स ने शेयर किया खतरनाक लुक, PHOTO देख पहचानना मुश्किल

“If I'd observed all the rules, I'd never have got anywhere.” - Marilyn Monroe Huge s/o to @official_maria_asadi @aamirnaveedhair and @carlaguler for bringing this look to life with me. #MarilynMonroe #Transformation #HalloweenMakeup #HalloweenCostumeIdeas #Cosplay #HalloweenCostume #Details #Makeup #FashionAddict #MarilynMonroeFan #Icon

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Oct 31, 2020 at 6:11am PDT