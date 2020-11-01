Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
सोनम कपूर आहूजा

Halloween 2020: सेलेब्स ने शेयर किया खतरनाक लुक, PHOTO देख पहचानना मुश्किल

सोनम कपूर आहूजा (Sonam Kapoor Ahuja), प्रियंका चोपड़ा (Priyanka Chopra) और एमी जैक्सन (Amy Jackson) जैसे सितारों ने रखा डरावना रूप 

नई दिल्ली: कोविड 19 महामारी (Coronavirus Pandemic) के कारण हैलोवीन (Halloween 2020) भले ही धमाकेदार पार्टीज वाला नहीं हो सका लेकिन सेलेब्स ने इस मौके को एंजॉय करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी. हॉलीवुड (Hollywood) से लेकर बॉलीवुड (Bollywood) तक कई सितारों ने हेलोवीन के मौके पर जमकर ड्रेस-अप और मेककप से खुद को डरावना लुक दिया. इस मौके पर कुछ सेलेब्स तो इतने खतरनाक अंदाज में नजर आए कि उन्हें पहचान पाना भी काफी मुश्किल सा हो गया है.  सेलिब्रिटीज की ये भयानक लुक  वाली तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रही हैं.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just For Fun . . . #Halloween #FeelItReelIt #Bbeauty #love #insta

A post shared by Bhumi (@bhumipednekar) on

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And No Where To Go  #Halloween #JustForFun #Saturday

A post shared by Bhumi  (@bhumipednekar) on

सोनम कपूर आहूजा (Sonam Kapoor Ahuja), शिल्पा शेट्टी, भूमि पेडनेकर (Bhumi Pednekar), प्रियंका चोपड़ा (Priyanka Chopra) और एमी जैक्सन (Amy Jackson) जैसी कई बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने तो अपना लुक शेयर किया ही है साथ ही आमिर खान की बेटी इरा खान का लुक भी काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है. आइए एक नजर डालते हैं इन सितारों के इस हैलीवीन वाले अंदाज पर. 

 

 

 

अब इन सेलेब्स के फैंस इस लुक के काफी दीवाने हुए जा रहे हैं. सभी की तस्वीरों पर मजेदार कमेंट्स यह बात साबित कर रहे हैं कि सेलेब्रिटीज का ये हैलोवीन अंदाज उनके फैंस का दिल जीत चुका है.    

