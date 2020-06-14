अनुपम खेर ने दुखी मन से पूछा यह सवाल, सुनकर आपकी आंखें भी भर आएंगी

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) ने रविवार को अपने घर पर खुदकुशी कर ली. एक्टर सुशांत सिंह ने बांद्रा स्थित अपने घर में फांसी लगाई. इस हादसे के बाद बॉलीवुड गलियारों में शोक की लहर है. सभी के मन में यही एक सवाल है कि सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने ऐसा क्यों किया? यही सावाल बॉलीवुड के लगभग हर स्टार पूछ रहे हैं. आइए देखते हैं कि किसने क्या कहा...

अनुपम खेर

मेरे प्यारे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत....आख़िर क्यों?....क्यों? — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 14, 2020

रवीना टंडन

Extremely shocked and saddened to hear about @itsSSR #SushantSinghRajput s demise . Speechless. A tragedy. So young and so talented,he had miles to go...rest in peace dearest sushant — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 14, 2020

अभिषेक बच्चन

This is just so shocking. A wonderful talent. RIP Sushant — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 14, 2020

सचिन तेंदुलकर

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020

अनुष्का शर्मा

At this time of immense tragedy, I would request the media to be sensitive towards Sushant’s family and friends. I urge everyone to respect their emotions and let them grieve. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 14, 2020

बिहार के पूर्णिया के निवासी सुशांत ने मुंबई स्थित बांद्रा में अपने घर में आत्महत्या कर ली है. सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने 'किस देश में है मेरा दिल' नाम के डेली सोप में काम किया पर उनको पहचान एकता कपूर के Zee TV पर प्रसारित हुए धारावाहिक 'पवित्र रिश्ता' से मिली. इसके बाद सुशांत को फिल्मों में 'काय पो छे!' से कदम रखा. जिसमें सुशांत मुख्य अभिनेता थे और उनके अभिनय की काफी तारीफ भी हुई थी.

