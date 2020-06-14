Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत

अनुपम खेर ने दुखी मन से पूछा यह सवाल, सुनकर आपकी आंखें भी भर आएंगी

सभी के मन में यही एक सवाल है कि सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने ऐसा क्यों किया? यही सावाल बॉलीवुड के लगभग हर स्टार पूछ रहे हैं.

अनुपम खेर ने दुखी मन से पूछा यह सवाल, सुनकर आपकी आंखें भी भर आएंगी
फोटो साभार: इंस्टाग्राम

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) ने रविवार को अपने घर पर खुदकुशी कर ली. एक्टर सुशांत सिंह ने बांद्रा स्थित अपने घर में फांसी लगाई. इस हादसे के बाद बॉलीवुड गलियारों में शोक की लहर है. सभी के मन में यही एक सवाल है कि सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने ऐसा क्यों किया? यही सावाल बॉलीवुड के लगभग हर स्टार पूछ रहे हैं. आइए देखते हैं कि किसने क्या कहा... 

अनुपम खेर

रवीना टंडन

अभिषेक बच्चन

सचिन तेंदुलकर 

अनुष्का शर्मा

बिहार के पूर्णिया के निवासी सुशांत ने मुंबई स्थित बांद्रा में अपने घर में आत्महत्या कर ली है. सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने 'किस देश में है मेरा दिल' नाम के डेली सोप में काम किया पर उनको पहचान एकता कपूर के Zee TV पर प्रसारित हुए धारावाहिक 'पवित्र रिश्ता' से मिली. इसके बाद सुशांत को फिल्मों में  'काय पो छे!' से कदम रखा. जिसमें सुशांत मुख्य अभिनेता थे और उनके अभिनय की काफी तारीफ भी हुई थी.

एंटरटेनमेंट की और खबरें पढ़ें

Tags:
सुशांत सिंह राजपूतSushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput commited sicideSushant Singh Rajput DeathSushant Singh Rajput best film
अगली
खबर

Sushant Singh Rajput की मौत की खबर के बाद बिगड़ी पिता की तबीयत, कुछ बोलने की स्थिति में नहीं
  • 3,20,922Confirmed
  • 9,195Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M1S

#VijayiBhavaOnZee : 'बेटा आपने हमारे परिवार के कंधे पर सितारे लगाए हैं'