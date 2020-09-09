कंगना मामले में BMC की कार्रवाई पर बॉलीवुड ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन, ट्वीट कर निकाली भड़ास

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) मुंबई पहुंच चुकी हैं. उनके मुंबई पहुचने से पहले ही बीएमसी ने कंगना रनौत के ऑफिस के एक हिस्से को अवैध बताकर तोड़फोड़ की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी. पहले बीएमसी ने एक नोटिस चिपकाया और अवैध निर्माण तोड़ने की बात कही. थोड़ी ही देर में बीएमसी के अधिकारी हथौड़ा लेकर कंगना के ऑफिस पहुंच गए. ऑफिस के भीतर तोड़फोड़ की. इसपर बॉलीवुड से जुड़े कुछ लोगों ने कड़ी नाराजगी जताई है. एक्टर अनुपम खेर ने कहा कि मुझे अफसोस है.

अनुपम खेर ने कहा, अफसोस है

इस मामले में अनुपम खेर ने महाराष्ट्र सरकार को खरीखोटी सुनाते हुए ट्वीट किया है. उन्होंने लिखा, 'गलत गलत गलत है. इसको bulldozer नहीं Bullydozer कहते हैं. किसी का घरोंदा इस बेरहमी से तोड़ना बिल्कुल गलत है. इसका सबसे बड़ा प्रभाव या प्रहार कंगना रनौत के घर पर नहीं बल्कि मुंबई की जमीन और जमीर पर हुआ है. अफसोस अफसोस अफसोस है.' इसी तरह कुछ और लोगों ने ट्वीट कर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी. देखें ट्वीट.

ग़लत ग़लत ग़लत है !! इसको bulldozer नही #Bullydozer कहते है। किसी का घरोंदा इस बेरहमी से तोड़ना बिल्कुल ग़लत है। इसका सबसे बड़ा प्रभाव या प्रहार @KanganaTeam के घर पर नहीं बल्कि मुम्बई की ज़मीन और ज़मीर पर हुआ है। अफ़सोस अफ़सोस अफ़सोस है। — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 9, 2020

I Strongly condemn

this breaking down @KanganaTeam office. This is actually fascism and intolerance!

If you stand for truth and constitutional values, now is your chance to show that you hold them without any political bias! https://t.co/dP921WpWQZ — मालिनी अवस्थी (@maliniawasthi) September 9, 2020

Can BMC publish an affidavit saying that every inch of Matoshri is as per the law and not an inch illegally encroached? Not an inch. https://t.co/585QkWgshw — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 9, 2020

Kangana comparing Mumbai to POK is not acceptable. But there is absolutely no doubt that @mybmc moving to suddenly conduct a demolition of areas of her office space is totally questionable. Why now? Why like this? What were you doing all this while if there were irregularities? — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 9, 2020

I don’t agree with many of the things Kangana has said in the last few months. The name calling, the vicious personal attacks on individuals, the vilification of people. At the same time i am not okay with her being subjected to personal attacks. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 9, 2020

बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट से कंगना रनौत को बड़ी राहत

बता दें, कंगना दोपहर करीब 12.30 बजे चंडीगढ़ से मुंबई के लिए निकली थीं. वहीं, बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट से बुधवार को कंगना रनौत को बड़ी राहत देते हुए उनके ऑफिस के अवैध निर्माण ध्वस्त करने पर रोक लगाई. कोर्ट ने बीएमसी की कार्रवाई पर रोक लगा दी. अभिनेत्री ने बीएमसी की कार्रवाई को बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट में चुनौती दी थी.