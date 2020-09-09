Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
कंगना रनौत

कंगना मामले में BMC की कार्रवाई पर बॉलीवुड ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन, ट्वीट कर निकाली भड़ास

फाइल फोटो

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) मुंबई पहुंच चुकी हैं. उनके मुंबई पहुचने से पहले ही बीएमसी ने कंगना रनौत के ऑफिस के एक हिस्से को अवैध बताकर तोड़फोड़ की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी. पहले बीएमसी ने एक नोटिस चिपकाया और अवैध निर्माण तोड़ने की बात कही. थोड़ी ही देर में बीएमसी के अधिकारी हथौड़ा लेकर कंगना के ऑफिस पहुंच गए. ऑफिस के भीतर तोड़फोड़ की. इसपर बॉलीवुड से जुड़े कुछ लोगों ने कड़ी नाराजगी जताई है. एक्टर अनुपम खेर ने कहा कि मुझे अफसोस है.

अनुपम खेर ने कहा, अफसोस है
इस मामले में अनुपम खेर ने महाराष्ट्र सरकार को खरीखोटी सुनाते हुए ट्वीट किया है. उन्होंने लिखा, 'गलत गलत गलत है. इसको bulldozer नहीं Bullydozer कहते हैं. किसी का घरोंदा इस बेरहमी से तोड़ना बिल्कुल गलत है. इसका सबसे बड़ा प्रभाव या प्रहार कंगना रनौत के घर पर नहीं बल्कि मुंबई की जमीन और जमीर पर हुआ है. अफसोस अफसोस अफसोस है.' इसी तरह कुछ और लोगों ने ट्वीट कर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी. देखें ट्वीट. 

बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट से कंगना रनौत को बड़ी राहत
बता दें, कंगना दोपहर करीब 12.30 बजे चंडीगढ़ से मुंबई के लिए निकली थीं. वहीं, बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट से बुधवार को कंगना रनौत को बड़ी राहत देते हुए उनके ऑफिस के अवैध निर्माण ध्वस्त करने पर रोक लगाई. कोर्ट ने बीएमसी की कार्रवाई पर रोक लगा दी. अभिनेत्री ने बीएमसी की कार्रवाई को बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट में चुनौती दी थी. 

