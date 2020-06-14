Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत

एक्टर Sushant Singh Rajput की खुदकुशी से पूरा बॉलीवुड हैरान, जानें किसने क्या कहा

बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) ने रविवार को अपने घर पर खुदकुशी कर ली. एक्टर सुशांत सिंह ने बांद्रा स्थित अपने घर में फांसी लगाई.

एक्टर Sushant Singh Rajput की खुदकुशी से पूरा बॉलीवुड हैरान, जानें किसने क्या कहा
फोटो साभार: इंस्टाग्राम

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) ने रविवार को अपने घर पर खुदकुशी कर ली. एक्टर सुशांत सिंह ने बांद्रा स्थित अपने घर में फांसी लगाई. इस हादसे के बाद बॉलीवुड गलियारों में शोक की लहर है. सभी के मन में यही एक सवाल है कि सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने ऐसा क्यों किया? ट्विटर पर सब लगातार ट्वीट कर शोक मना रहे हैं. देखिए कुछ ट्वीट...

एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने रविवार को अपने घर पर खुदकुशी कर ली. 

Tags:
सुशांत सिंह राजपूतSushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput commited sicideSushant Singh Rajput DeathEntertainment News
अगली
खबर

Zee TV के इस सीरियल से बनाई थी सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने पहचान, कहा जिंदगी को अलविदा!
  • 3,20,922Confirmed
  • 9,195Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M24S

#VijayiBhavaOnZee : IMA कैडेट्स को अभिनेता अनुपम खेर का एक संदेश