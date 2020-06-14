एक्टर Sushant Singh Rajput की खुदकुशी से पूरा बॉलीवुड हैरान, जानें किसने क्या कहा

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) ने रविवार को अपने घर पर खुदकुशी कर ली. एक्टर सुशांत सिंह ने बांद्रा स्थित अपने घर में फांसी लगाई. इस हादसे के बाद बॉलीवुड गलियारों में शोक की लहर है. सभी के मन में यही एक सवाल है कि सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने ऐसा क्यों किया? ट्विटर पर सब लगातार ट्वीट कर शोक मना रहे हैं. देखिए कुछ ट्वीट...

Shocked..Heartbroken...Bhai..no words...wish this was not true — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 14, 2020

This is beyond shocking!! #SushantSinghRajput commits suicide by hanging himself!! I don’t know what to say as I had worked with him!! pic.twitter.com/1ZRN5N07qf — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) June 14, 2020

RIP #SushantSinghRajput ...how did he pass away? SHOCKING. — Chaiti Narula (@Chaiti) June 14, 2020

From Mahi Maar Raha Hai while portraying MS Dhoni to his work in the brilliant Chihhore where as Anni he showed losers can be winners in life, #SushantSinghRajput was a great actor — sad day. Terrible 2020 — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_ET) June 14, 2020

I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2020

Yet another horrible news! #SushantSinghRajput no more. It’s a huge loss to our entertainment industry. Deepest condolences to his loved ones. ॐ शांति! @itsSSR pic.twitter.com/3cvBBDFCTi — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 14, 2020

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zJZGV96mmb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words... Completely heartbroken... Really tragic... At a loss of words... Gone too soon... #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/A68oSAaZlX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 14, 2020

