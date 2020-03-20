Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
'जनता कर्फ्यू' पर मिला बॉलीवुड का सपोर्ट, PM Modi की हुई जमकर तारीफ

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Pm Modi) ने गुरुवार रात आठ बजे कोरोना वायरस के खतरे के मद्देनजर देशवासियों को संबोधित किया. 

कोरोना वायरस (CoronaVirus) का असर इन दिनों दुनियाभर में पड़ता नजर आ रहा है.

नई दिल्ली: कोरोना वायरस (CoronaVirus) के खिलाफ भारत के युद्ध में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Pm Modi) ने भी आक्रामक भूमिका निभाई. पीएम मोदी ने गुरुवार रात आठ बजे कोरोना वायरस के खतरे के मद्देनजर देशवासियों को संबोधित किया. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बताया है कि भारत संकल्प और संयम की शक्ति से कोरोना वायरस को हरा सकता है. पीएम मोदी ने अपने संबोधन में कहा कि वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना से निश्चिंत हो जाने की सोच सही नहीं है. पीएम मोदी ने इस महामारी से बचने के लिए आगामी 22 मार्च को देश से जनता कर्फ्यू का पालन करने की अपील की. 

इन दिग्गज सितारों ने किया सपोर्ट
पीएम मोदी के इस फैसले पर कई बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज सितारों ने अपनी-अपनी प्रतिक्रियाएं ट्वीट कर दी है. अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'मैं इस जनता कर्फ्यू का सपोर्ट करता हूं. साथ ही मैं देश के उन लोगों को सलाम करता हूं जो जरूरी सेवाओं को जारी रखे हुए हैं. एक बनिए, सेफ रहिए और सावधान रहिए.' यही नहीं, एक्टर अक्षय कुमार से लेकर अजय देवगन और धर्मेंद्र सहित कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने इस पर अपनी-अपनी भावनाओं को व्यक्त किया है. तो आइए, जानते हैं, किने क्या-क्या कहा-

कोरोना वायरस (CoronaVirus) का असर इन दिनों दुनियाभर में पड़ता नजर आ रहा है. चारों ओर इस वायरस को लेकर हाहाकार मचा हुआ है. वहीं, देश में बढ़ते कोरोना वायरस के मामलों को देखते हुए सरकार ने कई राज्यों के सिनेमाघरों और स्कूलों को बंद कर दिया है. वहीं, बॉलीवुड से हॉलीवुड तक कई फिल्मों की शूटिंग भी रोक दी गई है और फिल्मों की रिलीज पर भी रोक लगा दी गई है. ऐसे में बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी लगातार सोशल मीडिया पर एक्टिव हैं और अपने फैंस को कोरोना से बचने की सलाह देते नजर आ रहे हैं. 

