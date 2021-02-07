English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zee Rozgar Samachar
Bollywood

Uttarakhand आपदा को लेकर भावुक हुआ Bollywood, ट्वीट कर कही ये बात

उत्तराखंड (Uttarakhand) के चमोली (Chamoli) में आई आपदा को लेकर पूरे देश में शोक का माहौल हैं. ऐसे में भला बॉलीवुड (Bollywood) कैसे पीछे रह सकता है. सभी बड़े सितारों ने इस आपदा को लेकर अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त की हैं. 

Uttarakhand आपदा को लेकर भावुक हुआ Bollywood, ट्वीट कर कही ये बात
डिजाइन फोटो.

नई दिल्ली: उत्तराखंड के चमोली में ग्लेशियर फटने से भारी तबाही आ गई है. जोशीमठ के तपोवन इलाके में ग्लेशियर फटने से ऋषि गंगा पावर प्रोजेक्ट को भारी नुकसान पहुंचा है. इस प्रोजेक्ट पर काम कर रहे करीब 150 लोग लापता हैं आईटीबीपी, NDRF और SDRG की कई टीमें बचाव कार्य में जुटी हुई हैं. एयरफोर्स को भी अलर्ट पर रखा गया है. ऐसे में बॉलीवुड सितारों ने भी सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त की हैं.

बॉलीवुड ने जताया दुख

उत्तराखंड में ऋषिगंगा और फिर धौलीगंगा पर बने हाइड्रो प्रोजेक्ट का बांध टूट गया जिसके चलते एक बार फिर उत्तराखंड आपदा झेल रहा है. बांध टूटने के बाद से बाद से ऋषिगंगा और उसकी सहायक नदियों में बाढ़ आ गई. इसमें करीब 100-150 लोगों के हताहत होने की आशंका जताई जा रही है। वहीं एक दो लोगों के शव मिलने की खबर भी सामने आ रही है। प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में बचाव अभियान चलाने के लिए सेना को भी लगाया गया है। इस दर्दनाक हादसे पर कई फिल्मी सितारों ने भी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। आइए जानते हैं किसने क्या कहा ?  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

एंटरटेनमेंट की लेटेस्ट और इंटरेस्टिंग खबरों के लिए यहां क्लिक कर Zee News के Entertainment Facebook Page को लाइक करें

Zee News App: पाएँ हिंदी में ताज़ा समाचार, देश-दुनिया की खबरें, फिल्म, बिज़नेस अपडेट्स, खेल की दुनिया की हलचल, देखें लाइव न्यूज़ और धर्म-कर्म से जुड़ी खबरें, आदि.अभी डाउनलोड करें ज़ी न्यूज़ ऐप.
Tags:
BollywoodUttarakhand disasterChamoliChamoli Disasterdhauliganga hydro project accident
अगली
खबर

Malaika Arora क्यों हुईं शर्म से लाल, कहीं Arjun Kapoor ने तो नहीं किया ये हाल

Must Watch

PT1M2S

VIDEO: बागी बना MP Police का जवान, बंदूक उठाकर बोला- जो भी सामने आएगा गोलियों से भून दूंगा