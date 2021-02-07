Uttarakhand आपदा को लेकर भावुक हुआ Bollywood, ट्वीट कर कही ये बात

नई दिल्ली: उत्तराखंड के चमोली में ग्लेशियर फटने से भारी तबाही आ गई है. जोशीमठ के तपोवन इलाके में ग्लेशियर फटने से ऋषि गंगा पावर प्रोजेक्ट को भारी नुकसान पहुंचा है. इस प्रोजेक्ट पर काम कर रहे करीब 150 लोग लापता हैं आईटीबीपी, NDRF और SDRG की कई टीमें बचाव कार्य में जुटी हुई हैं. एयरफोर्स को भी अलर्ट पर रखा गया है. ऐसे में बॉलीवुड सितारों ने भी सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त की हैं.

बॉलीवुड ने जताया दुख

उत्तराखंड में ऋषिगंगा और फिर धौलीगंगा पर बने हाइड्रो प्रोजेक्ट का बांध टूट गया जिसके चलते एक बार फिर उत्तराखंड आपदा झेल रहा है. बांध टूटने के बाद से बाद से ऋषिगंगा और उसकी सहायक नदियों में बाढ़ आ गई. इसमें करीब 100-150 लोगों के हताहत होने की आशंका जताई जा रही है। वहीं एक दो लोगों के शव मिलने की खबर भी सामने आ रही है। प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में बचाव अभियान चलाने के लिए सेना को भी लगाया गया है। इस दर्दनाक हादसे पर कई फिल्मी सितारों ने भी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। आइए जानते हैं किसने क्या कहा ?

Terrifying visuals of the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand, thoughts and prayers for everyone’s safety — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 7, 2021

Is it our worst fears on climate extremes that are closing in on us? My thoughts & prayers are with the people of #Uttarakhand at this crucial hour. Hope we rescue as many as possible — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 7, 2021

उत्तराखंड हम आपके साथ हैं। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 7, 2021

Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486 for help. #Uttarakhand https://t.co/x6D9X4laSj — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 7, 2021

Distressing to hear about the glacier breaking off in #Uttarakhand Praying everyone’s safety there — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 7, 2021

Saddened to know about the the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand which has caused 150 labourers to go missing! Praying for everyone's safety!! — Nushrratt Bharuccha (@Nushrratt) February 7, 2021

Saw some videos of the Uttrakhand disaster just now. It is terrifying to say the least. Breaks my heart to see this devastation happening to such a pretty place. Sending prayers and strength to all those affected. #UttarakhandDisaster #Chamoli #Uttarakhand — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) February 7, 2021

