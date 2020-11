शाहरुख खान को दुबई में मिला स्पेशल गिफ्ट, दुनिया की सबसे ऊंची इमारत पर छाई तस्वीर

It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai . Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Nov 2, 2020 at 12:03pm PST