Celebs Items Auctioned In Lakhs: माधुरी की 'धक धक' वाली साड़ी से सलमान की 'टॉवल' तक, लाखों में बिके सेलेब्स के ये सामान
Celebs Items Auctioned In Lakhs: माधुरी की 'धक धक' वाली साड़ी से सलमान की 'टॉवल' तक, लाखों में बिके सेलेब्स के ये सामान

Bollywood फिल्मों में बहुत सारे सितारों की चीजें इतनी ज्यादा चर्चा में आ जाती है कि मार्केट में उनकी वेल्यू काफी बढ़ जाती है. इसी वजह से जब सेलेब्स के सामान को बेचा जाता है तो उनसे लाखों की कमाई होती है. 

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

These Celebs Items Auctioned In Lakhs: कई बॉलीवुड फिल्में ऐसी है जिन्हें बनाने में मेकर्स ने पानी की तरह पैसा बहाया. इन फिल्मों ने भी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कमाई के रिकॉर्ड तोड़े और इतिहास रच दिया. लेकिन इन फिल्मों में से कुछ फिल्में ऐसी थी जिनकी दर्शकों को ना केवल कहानी और स्टार्स की एक्टिंग, बल्कि फिल्मों में उनके द्वारा इस्तेमाल किया गया सामान जैसे कि कपड़े, झुमके और अंगूठी तक लोगों को खूब रास आई. सेलेब्स की फिल्मों में पहनी गई जब इन चीजों को नीलाम किया गया तो उससे मोटी रकम भी मिली. 

