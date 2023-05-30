City Lights: एक्ट्रेस को नहीं दिखती थीं दूर की चीजें, इसीलिए मिली ये फिल्म, आज लोग कहते हैं क्लासिक
City Lights: एक्ट्रेस को नहीं दिखती थीं दूर की चीजें, इसीलिए मिली ये फिल्म, आज लोग कहते हैं क्लासिक

Hollywood Actress: चार्ली चैपलिन के बिना विश्व सिनेमा का इतिहास अधूरा है. लेकिन जिन फिल्मों के बगैर चार्ली चैपलिन की पहचान पूरी नहीं होगी, उनमें सिटी लाइट्स शामिल है. यह रोमांटिक कॉमेडी एक मील का पत्थर है. इसके मुकाबले की फिल्म ढूंढना मुश्किल है. फिल्म से चार्ली ने एक्ट्रेस वर्जीनिया चैरिल को लॉन्च किया था. वर्जीनिया की कहानी रोचक है. जानिए...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 06:39 PM IST

City Lights: एक्ट्रेस को नहीं दिखती थीं दूर की चीजें, इसीलिए मिली ये फिल्म, आज लोग कहते हैं क्लासिक

Charles Chaplin: बॉलीवुड (Bollywood) हो या हॉलीवुड (Ho;;ywood), कई लोगों की कहानियां जानकर लगेगा कि सब कुछ सिर्फ किस्मत का खेल है. लाखों लोग एडियां घिसते रह जाते हैं और पूरी जिंदगी निकल जाती है. जबकि कुछ लोग यूं ही टहल रहे होते हैं और उनके हिस्से में ऐसी फिल्म आ जाती है, जो सब कुछ बदलकर रख देती है. विश्व सिनेमा (World Cinema) के इतिहास में कहीं भी 100 सर्वश्रेष्ठ फिल्मों (100 Best Films) की लिस्ट बने तो उसमें चार्ली चैपलिन की सिटी लाइट्स (1931) का नाम जरूर होगा. उन दिनों में जब फिल्में बोलने लगी थीं, तब भी सर चार्ली चैपलिन ने सिटी लाइट्स को मूक फिल्म की तरह अपने अंदाज में बनाया और यह विश्व सिनमा में दर्ज हो गई. इस रोमांटिक कॉमेडी (Romantic Comedy) से एक्ट्रेस वर्जीनिया चैरिल (Virginia Cherrill) ने एक्टिंग करियर (Acting Career) की शुरुआत की थी. इस फिल्म ने उन्हें अमर कर दिया.

