EXCLUSIVE: सुशांत की आखिरी बॉलीवुड फिल्म 'छिछोरे' की इस एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर की यादें

RIP Shushant Singh Rajput . Gone too soon . Unbelievable,shocked ,sad . It was wonderful experience working with you in Chhichore Movie. First day on set with you and I still remember our first meet. You came up and did break the wall of my hesitation. You had always been calm and smiling onset .You will be missed. #ripshushantsinghrajput #gonetoosoon #rip #shushantsinghrajput

A post shared by Mudrika (@mudrikagupta_2605) on Jun 14, 2020 at 4:40am PDT