Dahaad: दबंग पुलिस अफसर बनकर छाईं सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, 27 लड़कियों के सीरियल किलर को पकड़कर लिया दम
topStories1hindi1708414
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Dahaad: दबंग पुलिस अफसर बनकर छाईं सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, 27 लड़कियों के सीरियल किलर को पकड़कर लिया दम

Sonakshi Sinha की वेब सीरीज दहाड़ हाल ही में अमेजॉन प्राइम पर रिलीज हुई है. इस वेब सीरीज से सोनाक्षी ने ओटीटी पर डेब्यू किया है और ऐसी दहाड़ी हैं कि उनका रोल और एक्टिंग सभी को इंप्रेस कर गया.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 09:47 PM IST

Trending Photos

Dahaad: दबंग पुलिस अफसर बनकर छाईं सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, 27 लड़कियों के सीरियल किलर को पकड़कर लिया दम

Dahaad Web Series: सोनाक्षी सिन्हा (Sonakshi Sinha) की पर्सनॉलिटी पर अगर कोई किरदार सबसे ज्यादा जंचता है तो वो है दबंग पुलिस अफसर का. 'दहाड़' (Dahaad) वेब सीरीज में सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ऐसी बेबाक, बिंदास और शॉर्प माइंड की पुलिस अफसर बनी हैं कि पूरी वेब सीरीज उनके कंधों पर टिकी हुई है. सोनाक्षी ने भी इस राजस्थानी बैकग्राउंड में बनी पूरी कहानी को अंजाम तक पहुंचाया और 27 लड़कियों के सीरियल किलर को पकड़कर ही दम लिया.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
rajasthan board result 2023
RBSE 10th 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Mandakini
क्या सही में मंदाकिनी के पिता ने मार दी थी गोली? सालों बाद एक्ट्रेस ने तोड़ी चुप्पी
Assam
CM सरमा बोले- 2023 के अंत तक असम से हट जाएगा AFSPA’, जानें क्या है यह कानून?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope today
आज बड़े मंगलवार पर नौकरीपेशा लोगों के लिए बन रहे शुभ योग, मिल सकता है इंक्रीमेंट
Amitabh Bachchan
Laawaris: फिल्म से निकाल दी गई थीं परवीन बाबी, रिप्लेस होते-होते बची थीं राखी!
cold coffee
Summers में कोल्ड कॉफी पीकर पहुंचा रहे हैं गले को ठंडक? सेहत को हो सकता है नुकसान
sapna choudhary
कुश्ती दंगल में डांस कर रहीं सपना चौधरी के स्टेज पर ही हो गया घमासान, हुआ हंगामा
West Bengal
‘बंगाल में यूक्रेन से भी बदतर स्थिति’-BJP नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी का ममता सरकार पर हमला