Gori Nagori Attacked Video: गोरी नागोरी के साथ हुई मारपीट, शिकायत करने पहुंची तो पुलिसवालों ने सेल्फी लेकर भेजा घर
Gori Nagori का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मचा रहा है.इस वीडियो में गोरी अपनी आपबीती बता रही है. उन्होंने कहा कि उनके साथ मारपीट हुई है और पुलिस ने शिकायत भी नहीं लिखी.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 08:29 PM IST

Gori Nagori Attacked: 'बिग बॉस' में नजर आ चुकी डांसर गोरी नागोरी (Gori Nagori) के साथ ऐसी घटना हुई है जिसे जानकर आप शॉक्ड हो जाएंगे. मशहूर डांसर अपनी बहन की शादी में अजमेर गई थी जहां पर उनके साथ मारपीट हुई. हद तो तब हो गई जब गोरी नागोरी रिपोर्ट लिखवाने के लिए पुलिस स्टेशन गई तो पुलिस वालों ने रिपोर्ट नहीं लिखी बल्कि सेल्फी लेकर उन्हें घर भेज दिया. ये पूरा मामला अब तूल पकड़ रहा हैं क्योंकि गोरी नागोरी ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर अपनी आपबीती बताई. 

