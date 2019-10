जानिए कौन है वह शख्स, जिसने सैफ को बनाया 'लाल कप्तान' और रणवीर को 'खिलजी'

This was the last day of the shoot where we finished our months long journey of #laalkaptaan. I remember Saif had almost gotten use to the beard but had to let go of it for his next project. We had our little laugh about the hard ship, sweat and blood that went in making this film. What a journey. #beardoff @dshavebarbershop @hairbypratik @khan_do_makeup @milu_yewalekar @ramesh.bhatiya.7509 #Manoj @erosnow @manavvij @cypplofficial ar

A post shared by (@darshanyewalekar) on Oct 13, 2019 at 4:24am PDT