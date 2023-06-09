 सीता मां अक्का (दीपिका चिखलिया) ने Kriti Sanon को लगाई फटकार, कहा - kiss तो दूर hug भी नहीं कर सकते
सीता मां अक्का (दीपिका चिखलिया) ने Kriti Sanon को लगाई फटकार, कहा - kiss तो दूर hug भी नहीं कर सकते

दीपिका चिखलिया ने कृति और ओम राउत के वीडियो पर ऐसी टिप्पणी कर दी है, जिसे सुन कर आपको झटका लगेगा. उन्होंने कहा कृति ने कभी अपने आप को सीता नहीं समझा है. 

Written By  Misha Singh|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 04:23 PM IST

सीता मां अक्का (दीपिका चिखलिया) ने Kriti Sanon को लगाई फटकार, कहा - kiss तो दूर hug भी नहीं कर सकते

Deepika chikhlia: दीपिका चिखलिया (Deepika chikhlia) ने सीता के रोल से घर- घर में  लोगों को अपना फैन बना लिया है. आज भी लोग उन्हें सीता की तरह पूजते हैं. रामानंद सागर की रामायण में सीता की भूमिका में नजर आने वाली दीपिका की लोगों के दिलों में एक अलग जगह है. टीवी इंडस्ट्री और बॉलीवुड में चाहे हजारों लोगों ने सीता का रोल किया होगा लेकिन दीपिका चिखलिया हमेशा पहली सीता रहेंगी. हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू में दीपिका ने बताया कि रामायण जैसे  शो में आने वाले अभिनेताओं को भगवान की तरह माना जाता  जाता था. उन्होंने अपने दौर को याद करते हुए बताया कि वे किसी को गले भी नहीं लगा सकती थी और "किस करने का सवाल ही नहीं उठता था." 

