Dharmendra ने पहली बार पोते Karan Deol की शादी पर की बात, बोले- उसने पहले अपनी मां से...

Dharmendra Grandson Wedding: दिग्गज स्टार धर्मेंद्र ने हाल ही में अपने पोते करण देओल (Karan Deol) की शादी को लेकर एक इंटरव्यू में बात की है. धर्मेंद्र ने इंटरव्यू में बताया आखिर उन्हें करण और द्रिशा के बारे में कैसे पता चला था. 

Jun 11, 2023

Dharmendra Karan Deol: हिंदी सिनेमा के दिग्गज स्टार धर्मेंद्र (Dharmendra) के पोते की शादी की खबरें कई दिनों से सोशल मीडिया पर छाई हुई हैं. इसी बीच सुपरस्टार धर्मेंद्र ने एक इंटरव्यू दिया है, जहां उन्होंने अपने पोते की शादी पर पहली बार बात की है. धर्मेंद्र ने इंटरव्यू में बताया कि एक लंबे समय के बाद परिवार में शादी होने वाली है. रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो धर्मेंद्र के पोते करण देओल (Karan Deol Marriage) अपनी लॉन्ग टाइम गर्लफ्रेंड द्रिशा आचार्या के साथ 18 जून को सात फेरे लेने वाले हैं.

