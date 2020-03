Entertainment News: 'लॉकडाउन' के दौरान Nusrat Jahan ने कर दिया ऐसा काम, जानकर आपको भी होगा गर्व

Let us take necessary precautions ourselves & help the ones in need. The Vegetable Vendors and other service providers who help keep our households running must also be made aware about preventive measures. Request you all to extend help to the best of your ability to the ones in need. We are in this together. Stay safe & take care. #covid_19

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) on Mar 21, 2020 at 6:26am PDT