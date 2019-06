Fathers Day: करण देओल ने पिता सनी देओल के लिए कविता लिखी - मेरे पापा, मेरे महानायक!

Many people look up at superheroes, Mine is my dad. From seeing you push on from your ups and down, You always managed to turn things around, Looking at you turned my frown upside down. A single word won’t do justice to what you mean to me, But from here on now I’m not that kid anymore I’ve got your back indefinitely. I owe my life to you cause without you I would never have had anything, My ray of sunshine through everything. amsunnydeol

A post shared by Karan Deol imkarandeol on Jun 15, 2019 at 10:45pm PDT