इस फिल्म निर्माता ने कंगना रनौत पर कसा तंज, कहा- यहां हर कोई ड्रग्स नहीं लेता

नई दिल्ली: एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) ने सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) केस में ड्रग एंगल सामने आने के बाद बॉलीवुड पर निशाना साधा था. उन्होंने बीते दिनों दावा किया था कि वो इस मुद्दे पर काफी कुछ जानती हैं. कंगना ने एक न्यूज चैनल को दिए इंटरव्यू में बॉलीवुड की ड्रग्स पार्टीज को लेकर चौंकाने वाले खुलासे किए थे. इसी बीच फिल्म निर्माता हंसल मेहता (Hansal Mehta) ने बॉलीवुड पर लगे ड्रग्स डीलिंग मामले को नाकारा है.

हंसल मेहता का कंगना पर तंज

हंसल मेहता (Hansal Mehta) ने एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट करके बॉलीवुड को सपोर्ट किया है. वह अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत को जवाब दे रहे हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि बॉलीवुड कलाकारों की दुनिया है यहां हर कोई ड्रग्स नहीं लेता. यहां देखें उनके ट्वीट्स

I've spent nearly 23 years making movies in Bombay. Not every party has been scintillating but some I've attended have been usually fun, full of camaraderie, bonding with colleagues and mostly great conversations over booze, cigarettes and some great, great food.

— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 31, 202

Just like Bollywood is a generic term that I disown I think any generalisation about the film industry being mostly about drugs, sex and scandals is unfair. Also the industry being unfair and mean is also a most unfair generalisation. This is an industry of artists not debauches. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 31, 2020

Like any industry there are rotten apples, there are mean people, there are bad experiences. But these pale in comparison to the kind of friendships, acceptance and love I have found through all these years. I'm an outsider but I've never let myself feel left out. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 31, 2020

I think ultimately it's about you - do you choose positivity over negativity? Do you choose satisfaction over success? Do you choose optimism over pessimism? Do you choose love over bitterness? Do you choose joy over bitterness? — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 31, 2020

Toxicity often engulfs your life through experiences, relationships, failure but it's how you move on that counts most. How well you cope with the present is most important as is how well you let go of a bitter past. This is true for life. Not just one industry or its people. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 31, 2020

Stop targeting one industry just because they make a livelihood from engaging with you by creating stories for your entertainment. Don't make these storytellers the story. Treat them the way you would any normal human being. Ok bye. Lengthy, untargetted ramble over. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 31, 2020

कंगना रनौत ने की थी शुरुआत

बताते चलें कि कंगना ने कहा था कि वो एक दौर में बॉलीवुड के 'हाई और माइटी' क्लब का हिस्सा थीं. जहां उन्हें हर दूसरी रात को ऐसी पार्टीज में जाना पड़ता था जिनमें बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज ड्रग्स लेते थे. कंगना ने बीते दिनों ट्वीट के जरिए नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो (NCB) को इस मामले में मदद करने की पेशकश की थी और इसके लिए पुलिस सुरक्षा भी मांगी थी.

