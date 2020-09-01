Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
हंसल मेहता

इस फिल्म निर्माता ने कंगना रनौत पर कसा तंज, कहा- यहां हर कोई ड्रग्स नहीं लेता

हंसल मेहता (Hansal Mehta) ने एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट करके बॉलीवुड को सपोर्ट किया है. वह अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत को जवाब दे रहे हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि बॉलीवुड कलाकारों की दुनिया है यहां हर कोई ड्रग्स नहीं लेता.

इस फिल्म निर्माता ने कंगना रनौत पर कसा तंज, कहा- यहां हर कोई ड्रग्स नहीं लेता
फाइल फोटो

नई दिल्ली: एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) ने सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) केस में ड्रग एंगल सामने आने के बाद बॉलीवुड पर निशाना साधा था. उन्होंने बीते दिनों दावा किया था कि वो इस मुद्दे पर काफी कुछ जानती हैं. कंगना ने एक न्यूज चैनल को दिए इंटरव्यू में बॉलीवुड की ड्रग्स पार्टीज को लेकर चौंकाने वाले खुलासे किए थे. इसी बीच फिल्म निर्माता हंसल मेहता (Hansal Mehta) ने बॉलीवुड पर लगे ड्रग्स डीलिंग  मामले को नाकारा है.

हंसल मेहता का कंगना पर तंज
हंसल मेहता (Hansal Mehta) ने एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट करके बॉलीवुड को सपोर्ट किया है. वह अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत को जवाब दे रहे हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि बॉलीवुड कलाकारों की दुनिया है यहां हर कोई ड्रग्स नहीं लेता. यहां देखें उनके ट्वीट्स

I've spent nearly 23 years making movies in Bombay. Not every party has been scintillating but some I've attended have been usually fun, full of camaraderie, bonding with colleagues and mostly great conversations over booze, cigarettes and some great, great food.

कंगना रनौत ने की थी शुरुआत
बताते चलें कि कंगना ने कहा था कि वो एक दौर में बॉलीवुड के 'हाई और माइटी' क्लब का हिस्सा थीं. जहां उन्हें हर दूसरी रात को ऐसी पार्टीज में जाना पड़ता था जिनमें बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज ड्रग्स लेते थे. कंगना ने बीते दिनों ट्वीट के जरिए नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो (NCB) को इस मामले में मदद करने की पेशकश की थी और इसके लिए पुलिस सुरक्षा भी मांगी थी.

एंटरटेनमेंट की और खबरें पढ़ें

Tags:
हंसल मेहताHansal MehtaHansal Mehta on drug in bollywoodFilmmaker Hansal MehtaKnagana Ranut
अगली
खबर

DRDO गेस्ट हाउस पहुंचे रिया चक्रवर्ती के माता-पिता, किए जाएंगे ये सवाल
  • 36,91,166Confirmed
  • 65,288Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M2S

29-30 अगस्त की रात को चीन ने की पैंगोंग में घुसपैठ करने की कोशिश