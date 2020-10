मंदिरा बेदी के घर आई बेटी, फैमिली फोटो शेयर कर तारा से कराया इंट्रो

She has come to us Like a blessing from above Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit With eyes that sparkle like stars Sister to her Vir Welcoming her home With open arms and pure love Grateful, thankful. blessed Tara Bedi Kaushal Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.

