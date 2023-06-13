Fukrey 3 New Release Date: हनी-चूचा के लिए करना होगा और वेट...आगे खिसक गई फिल्म की रिलीज डेट
Fukrey 3 New Release Date: हनी-चूचा के लिए करना होगा और वेट...आगे खिसक गई फिल्म की रिलीज डेट

Fukrey 3 Release Date Changed: फुकरे फ्रेंचाइजी को 10 साल पूरे होने पर फिल्म की टीम ने जश्न तो मनाया ही साथ ही फुकरे 3 की नई रिलीज डेट अनाउंस कर दी गई है.

Fukrey 3 New Release Date: हनी-चूचा के लिए करना होगा और वेट...आगे खिसक गई फिल्म की रिलीज डेट

Fukrey 3 Movie: हनी और चूचा के फैन हैं और फुकरे 3 (Fukrey 3) का बेसब्री से इंतजार भी कर रहे हैं तो थोड़ा और वेट करना होगा क्योंकि फिल्म की रिलीज डेट को आगे खिसका दिया गया है. मंगलवार को फुकरे फ्रेंचाइजी ने 10 साल पूरे किए. इस मौके पर पूरी टीम और कास्ट एक साथ दिखी और जमकर सभी ने मस्ती और धमाल किया लेकिन साथ ही नई रिलीज डेट का ऐलान भी कर दिया गया है. 

