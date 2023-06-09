Gadar 2: रिलीज से पहले ही विवाद में फंसी 'गदर 2', तारा-सकीना के इस VIDEO ने मचाया बवाल
Gadar 2 फिल्म रिलीज होने से पहले विवादों में फंस गई है. फिल्म का एक सीन सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है जिसे लेकर गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी ने एतराज जताया है. यहां तक कि एक्शन लेने की भी बात कही.

Gadar 2: तारा सिंह (Tara Singh) और सकीना (Ameesha Patel) की लव स्टोरी एक बार फिर से बवाल मचाने को तैयार है.  लेकिन 'गदर 2' (Gadar 2) रिलीज होने से पहले फिल्म विवादों में फंस गई है. खबरों की मानें तो फिल्म का एक सीन सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ और ये सीन विवाद की जड़ बन गया. इस सीन में एक सीन गुरुद्वारे में शूट किया गया है जिसमें अमीषा और सनी देओल एक साथ बाहों में बाहे डाले नजर आ रहे हैं. जिसे लेकर बवाल मचा हुआ है.

