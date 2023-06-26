Sakina Temple Video: ये कैसे कपड़े पहनकर मंदिर पहुंच गईं सकीना, देखकर तारा सिंह के भी उड़ेंगे होश
Gadar 2 फिल्म रिलीज से पहले सकीना ऐसे कपड़ों में मंदिर जा पहुंचीं कि उनका वीडियो देखते ही देखते वायरल हो गया. इस वीडियो में सकीना का लुक काफी ज्यादा शॉकिंग है. जिसे देखकर तारा सिंह के भी होश उड़ जाएंगे.

 

Gadar 2 Sakina: 'गदर 2' (Gadar 2) फिल्म रिलीज होने से पहले तारा सिंह की सकीना पूरी तरह से बदल गई हैं. हाल ही में सकीना का मंदिर का एक छोटा सा वीडियो सामने आया है. इस वीडियो में सकीना ऐसा कपड़े पहने नजर आईं कि उन्हें देखकर फैंस शॉक्ड है. अब सकीना का ये वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है.

