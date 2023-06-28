Govinda ने पत्नी के सामने ही Madhuri Dixit की तारीफ में बांधे पुल, बोले- सुनीता नहीं होती तो...
Govinda ने पत्नी के सामने ही Madhuri Dixit की तारीफ में बांधे पुल, बोले- सुनीता नहीं होती तो...

Govinda and Madhuri Dixit: गोविंदा ने लेटेस्ट इंटरव्यू में अपनी को-एक्ट्रेस माधुरी दीक्षित की तारीफों में पुल बांधे हैं. गोविंदा ने साथ ही अपने अंदाज में बताया, अगर सुनीता नहीं होती तो वह माधुरी दीक्षित पर डोरे डालते...!

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 05:15 PM IST

Govinda ने पत्नी के सामने ही Madhuri Dixit की तारीफ में बांधे पुल, बोले- सुनीता नहीं होती तो...

Govinda Madhuri Dixit Movies: जोड़ी नंबर 1, हसीना मान जाएगी, बड़े मियां छोटे मियां जैसी कई कमाल की फिल्में करने वाले दिग्गज एक्टर गोविंदा (Govinda) को फैन्स के साथ-साथ उनके को-स्टार्स भी खूब पसंद करते हैं. लेकिन जब सवाल गोविंदा (Govinda Films) का आता है तो उनकी पसंद सिर्फ माधुरी दीक्षित (Madhuri Dixit) पर आकर ठहर जाती है. जी हां...हाल के एक इंटरव्यू में गोविंदा ने खुद यह कबूल भी किया है कि अगर उनकी पत्नी सुनीता नहीं होती तो वह जरूर माधुरी दीक्षित पर डोरे डालते...!

