B'day: अपने बिकीनी लुक के लिए पॉपुलर हैं टीवी की 'संस्कारी बहू' Shamin Mannan, देखें PICS

My recent vacay pics with some words on it too.. Swipe till the end.. . #palolem , is a feeling more than a place for me. Over the years it has been my happy place and still is. Life is so fluid and at peace there. It's how a beach town should be! Lazing around the beach,doing nothing, just sipping on some lemonade and reading a book. Taking a dip in the water anytime I feel like, kayaking to the butterfly island nearby in my bikini's without caring about the peeping toms. Chilling out at @zest_cafe_goa for breakfast or for my evening cofee, nibbling on their vegan delicacies,yummy hummus platters . Some days brunching at the little world cafe @littleworld_palolem with a book or the ipad eating overnight oats or avocado sandwiches with some strong italian coffee. There are so many good dine out places in palolem ,it becomes a task to choose at times. Cafe Rumba, another great and affordable option for goan and conti food. Sometimes riding the scooter to the nearby beaches like #patnem and #agonda , also some well hidden paradise kinda beaches like #colabeach #tigerbeach #rajbaghbeach etc, feels like an explorer. Also fratting with like-minded ppl from around the world over a campfire in the evenings,exchanging knowledge and wisdom is so much fun, so its never a boring day in palolem. The evening strolls from one end of palolem beach to the other watching the sunset, people and the ocean and not to forget some photography, is just bliss, that m still suffering the withdrawal from.

