Highest Paid Actors OTT: ये हैं ओटीटी के हाइएस्ट पेड एक्टर्स, आखिरी वाले की फीस जानकर तो सन्न हो जाएगा दिमाग!
topStories1hindi1730901
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Highest Paid Actors OTT: ये हैं ओटीटी के हाइएस्ट पेड एक्टर्स, आखिरी वाले की फीस जानकर तो सन्न हो जाएगा दिमाग!

OTT पर बॉलीवुड से लेकर टेलीविजन के सितारों ने डेब्यू किया. इन सितारों में अजय देवगन के अलावा नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी का नाम शामिल है. जानिए ओटीटी पर डेब्यू करने के लिए इन सितारों ने कितनी मोटी फीस ली और सबसे हाइएस्ट पेड एक्टर कौन है.

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 01:09 PM IST

Trending Photos

Highest Paid Actors OTT: ये हैं ओटीटी के हाइएस्ट पेड एक्टर्स, आखिरी वाले की फीस जानकर तो सन्न हो जाएगा दिमाग!

Highest Paid Actor On OTT: बीतते दिनों के साथ ओटीटी लोगों की अब पहली पसंद बनता जा रहा है. यहां तक कि बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज सितारे भी धीरे-धीरे ओटीटी का रुख कर रहे हैं. लेकिन क्या आपको पता है फिल्मों की तरह यहां पर भी स्टार्स ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर रिलीज होने वाली फिल्म और वेब सीरीज के लिए मेकर्स से मोटी रकम वसूलते हैं. जानिए ओटीटी का अब तक का सबसे हाइएस्ट पेड एक्टर कौन है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट