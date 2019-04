Photos : हॉलीवुड एक्टर इद्रिस एल्बा ने की 17 साल छोटी गर्लफ्रेंड से शादी, मोरोक्को में हुआ सेलिब्रेशन

Congratulations to newlyweds #IdrisElba and #SabrinaDhowre who exchanged vows in Morocco on April 26 2019. Celebrations were spread over three days in Marrakech. See more in the world exclusive in the July 2019 issue of #BritishVogue. Photographed by @SeanThomas_Photo.

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on Apr 27, 2019 at 2:10am PDT