Ileana D'Cruz ने कॉन्फिडेंस के साथ फ्लॉन्ट किया बेबी बंप, फोटो में चेहरे का ग्लो देख लोग हुए इंप्रेस!
topStories1hindi1712043
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Ileana D'Cruz ने कॉन्फिडेंस के साथ फ्लॉन्ट किया बेबी बंप, फोटो में चेहरे का ग्लो देख लोग हुए इंप्रेस!

Ileana DCruz Pregnancy: एक्ट्रेस इलियाना डिक्रूज (Ileana D'Cruz) ने हाल ही में अपना बेबी बंप फ्लॉन्ट करते हुए नई फोटोज पोस्ट की हैं. एक्ट्रेस की नई मिरर सेल्फी सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रही है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Trending Photos

Ileana D'Cruz ने कॉन्फिडेंस के साथ फ्लॉन्ट किया बेबी बंप, फोटो में चेहरे का ग्लो देख लोग हुए इंप्रेस!

Ileana Dcruz Baby: 'बर्फी', 'रुस्तम' जैसी कई फिल्मों में काम कर चुकीं एक्ट्रेस इलियाना डिक्रूज (Ileana D'Cruz Pregnancy) इन दिनों अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी का पीरियड एन्जॉय कर रही हैं. एक्ट्रेस ने अपने प्रेग्नेंसी पीरियड की नई झलकियां सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस के लिए शेयर कर दी हैं. इलियाना डीक्रूज नई फोटोज में मिरर सेल्फी लेते हुए कॉन्फिडेंस के साथ अपना बेबी बंप फ्लॉन्ट करते हुए नजर आ रही हैं. इलियाना डिक्रूज (Ileana D'Cruz Movies) का नई फोटोज में प्रेग्नेंसी ग्लो साफ नजर आ रहा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Hina Khan
लिपलॉक कर बुरी फंसी हिना खान, बॉयफ्रेंड संग वीडियो देख भड़के ट्रोलर्स; बोले- कलंक है