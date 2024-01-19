Indian Police Force Twitter Review: रोहित शेट्टी के कॉप यूनिवर्स ने जीता फैन्स का दिल, विवेक ओबरॉय ने मारी बाजी

Indian Police Force Twitter Review: सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा, शिल्पा शेट्टी और विवेक ओबरॉय की वेब सीरीज 'इंडियन पुलिस फोर्स' का प्रीमियर हो चुका है. रोहित शेट्टी के कॉप यूनिवर्स की इस नई पेशकश का नेटिजन्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर रिव्यू किया है. फैन्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक्शन थ्रिलर सीरीज को लेकर अपनी राय साझा की है.
Indian Police Force Twitter Review: मोस्ट अवेटिड एक्शन थ्रिलर सीरीज 'इंडियन पुलिस फोर्स' आखिरकार ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर अपनी शुरुआत कर चुकी है. रोहित शेट्टी (Rohit Shetty) के कॉप यूनिवर्स की इस सीरीज में सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा (Sidharth Malhotra), शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) और विवेक ओबरॉय (Vivek Oberoi) सहित कई कलाकार प्रमुख भूमिकाओं में हैं. इस सीरीज के ट्रेलर ने दर्शकों के बीच पहले से ही उत्साह बढ़ा दिया था. अब 7 एपिसोड के साथ सीरीज रिलीज हो गई है और फैन्स का इसे जबरदस्त प्यार भी मिल रहा है. फैन्स सोशल मीडिया पर इस सीरीज को लेकर अपने विचार साझा कर रहे हैं.
शुक्रवार, 19 जनवरी को 'इंडियन पुलिस फोर्स' सीरीज ओटीटी पर रिलीज कर दी गई, जिसके बाद ट्विटर पर नेटिजन्स ने अपने रिव्यू देने शुरू कर दिए हैं. कई लोगों को रोहित शेट्टी और सुशांत प्रकाश द्वारा निर्देशित शो 'मनोरंजक' लग रहा है. सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा, शिल्पा शेट्टी और विवेक ओबरॉय तीनों ही अपने परफॉर्मेंस पर तारीफ मिली है. लेकिन कुछ फैन्स का कहना है कि पहले पार्ट में सिद्धार्थ तो दूसरे पार्ट में विवेक बाजी मारते हुए दिखे.
'इंडियन पुलिस फोर्स' आपको दुनिया में ले जाती है
अगर आप भी रोहित शेट्टी की 'इंडियन पुलिस फोर्स' को देखने की योजना बना रहे हैं तो एक बार इन सोशल मीडिया रिव्यूज को देख सकते हैं. 'इंडियन पुलिस फोर्स' दर्शकों को दिल्ली पुलिस की दुनिया में ले जाती है, जो इंडियन मुजाहिदीन द्वारा सिलसिलेवार बम विस्फोटों से जूझ रही है.
#IndianPoliceForce is rather entertaining and is typical Rohit Shetty universe #SiddharthMalhotra and #ShilpaShetty are good but #VivekOberoi takes the cake this time he is outstanding. A surefire block buster series pic.twitter.com/rOw7H4DxFb
— Rishiraj Review(@RishirajNa90620) January 19, 2024
Totally loving the series #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime
Specially hats off to @vivekoberoi sir, his acting is top notch as a police officer..
The new kind of screenplay is brilliant to watch..
Nice camera work as well #IndianPoliceForce pic.twitter.com/ll74XFC2OH
— Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) January 19, 2024
#IndianPoliceForceOnPrime #IndianPoliceForce is a decent web series. It’s a simple story about catching the culprits related to bomb blasts so don’t expect a lot of twists. But the actors were very good and what I liked the most was the action choreography and the locations. The…
— sharat (@sherry1111111) January 19, 2024
What a wonderful series, Indian Police Force has shown the strength of the country, Rohit sir, what a direction, Siddharth sir, what an action series, season 2 should come soon.@SidMalhotra @PrimeVideoIN @iamrohitshetty #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime #Siddharth #SidharthMalhotra
— Sumit Goyal (@goyalsumit7103) January 18, 2024
Yesterday I finished The web series
All I want to say it can be Better .
No twist and Turn ,all the scenes are predictable. Average VFX .Feel like Normal Action Webseries pic.twitter.com/7VeGq6to4s
— The Unrealistic Guy (@Guy_Unrealistic) January 19, 2024
Watched something after quite long.
Completed Indian Police Force in one go. I can say it's better than Sooryavanshi. Rohit Shetty's best work. And Sid is turning out to be an action hero. I love it.
Good one #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime
— Kaustuv Dwivedi (@dwivedikaustuv) January 18, 2024
रोहित शेट्टी की 'इंडियन पुलिस फोर्स' में निकितिन धीर, श्वेता तिवारी, शरद केलकर, ईशा तलवार, मुकेश ऋषि और अन्य जैसे बड़े कलाकार भी शामिल हैं. यह सीरीज अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो पर स्ट्रीम हो चुकी है.