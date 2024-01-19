Indian Police Force Twitter Review: रोहित शेट्टी के कॉप यूनिवर्स ने जीता फैन्स का दिल, विवेक ओबरॉय ने मारी बाजी
Indian Police Force Twitter Review: रोहित शेट्टी के कॉप यूनिवर्स ने जीता फैन्स का दिल, विवेक ओबरॉय ने मारी बाजी

Indian Police Force Twitter Review: सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा, शिल्पा शेट्टी और विवेक ओबरॉय की वेब सीरीज 'इंडियन पुलिस फोर्स' का प्रीमियर हो चुका है. रोहित शेट्टी के कॉप यूनिवर्स की इस नई पेशकश का नेटिजन्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर रिव्यू किया है. फैन्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर  एक्शन थ्रिलर सीरीज को लेकर अपनी राय साझा की है.

 

रोहित शेट्टी की 'इंडियन पुलिस फोर्स' का फैन्स ने किया रिव्यू

Indian Police Force Twitter Review: मोस्ट अवेटिड एक्शन थ्रिलर सीरीज 'इंडियन पुलिस फोर्स' आखिरकार ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर अपनी शुरुआत कर चुकी है. रोहित शेट्टी (Rohit Shetty) के कॉप यूनिवर्स की इस सीरीज में सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा (Sidharth Malhotra), शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) और विवेक ओबरॉय (Vivek Oberoi) सहित कई कलाकार प्रमुख भूमिकाओं में हैं. इस सीरीज के ट्रेलर ने दर्शकों के बीच पहले से ही उत्साह बढ़ा दिया था. अब 7 एपिसोड के साथ सीरीज रिलीज हो गई है और फैन्स का इसे जबरदस्त प्यार भी मिल रहा है. फैन्स सोशल मीडिया पर इस सीरीज को लेकर अपने विचार साझा कर रहे हैं.

शुक्रवार, 19 जनवरी को 'इंडियन पुलिस फोर्स' सीरीज ओटीटी पर रिलीज कर दी गई, जिसके बाद ट्विटर पर नेटिजन्स ने अपने रिव्यू देने शुरू कर दिए हैं. कई लोगों को रोहित शेट्टी और सुशांत प्रकाश द्वारा निर्देशित शो 'मनोरंजक' लग रहा है. सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा, शिल्पा शेट्टी और विवेक ओबरॉय तीनों ही अपने परफॉर्मेंस पर तारीफ मिली है. लेकिन कुछ फैन्स का कहना है कि पहले पार्ट में सिद्धार्थ तो दूसरे पार्ट में विवेक बाजी मारते हुए दिखे.

'इंडियन पुलिस फोर्स' आपको दुनिया में ले जाती है
अगर आप भी रोहित शेट्टी की 'इंडियन पुलिस फोर्स' को देखने की योजना बना रहे हैं तो एक बार इन सोशल मीडिया रिव्यूज को देख सकते हैं. 'इंडियन पुलिस फोर्स' दर्शकों को दिल्ली पुलिस की दुनिया में ले जाती है, जो इंडियन मुजाहिदीन द्वारा सिलसिलेवार बम विस्फोटों से जूझ रही है. 

रोहित शेट्टी की 'इंडियन पुलिस फोर्स' में निकितिन धीर, श्वेता तिवारी, शरद केलकर, ईशा तलवार, मुकेश ऋषि और अन्य जैसे बड़े कलाकार भी शामिल हैं. यह सीरीज अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो पर स्ट्रीम हो चुकी है.

