Ira Khan Wedding: छप गए आमिर की बेटी की शादी के कार्ड, जान लीजिए तारीख पर क्या है अपडेट
topStories1hindi1725934
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Ira Khan Wedding: छप गए आमिर की बेटी की शादी के कार्ड, जान लीजिए तारीख पर क्या है अपडेट

Aamir Khan Daughter: आमिर खान की बेटी इरा अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से लोगों को अपडेट करती रहती हैं. ताजा चर्चाएं उन तस्वीरों की हैं, जिनमें शादी के कार्ड छपे नजर आ रहे हैं और वह कार्ड पर मेहमानों के नाम लिख रही हैं. इन तस्वीरों के बाद इरा और उनके बॉयफ्रेंड नुपुर की शादी की चर्चाएं तेज हो गई हैं...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 08:05 PM IST

Trending Photos

Ira Khan Wedding: छप गए आमिर की बेटी की शादी के कार्ड, जान लीजिए तारीख पर क्या है अपडेट

Ira Khan Marriage Invitation: बॉलीवुड अभिनेता आमिर खान की बेटी इरा खान भले ही फिल्मों से दूर हों, लेकिन इस स्टारकिड के इंस्टाग्राम पर लाखों में फॉलोअर हैं. इरा ने पिछले साल नवंबर में अपने बॉयफ्रेंड नुपुर शिखरे से सगाई की थी. लंबे समय तक डेट करने के बाद इस कपल ने फरवरी 2021 में अपने रिश्ते को इंस्टाग्राम पर ऑफिशियल किया था. अब दोनों की शादी की तैयारियां शुरू हो चुकी हैं. इस बात की खबर भी दुनिया को इंटरनेट से मिली है. जहां इरा खान ने अपने ताजा पोस्ट में खूबसूरती से डिजाइन किए गए शादी के कार्ड की एक तस्वीर शेयर की.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

breaking news
Live Breaking News: बजरंग पूनिया-साक्षी मलिक रेलवे की नौकरी पर लौटे, अमित शाह से मुलाकात के बाद लिया फैसला; बोले- आंदोलन रहेगा जारी
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’
wtc final 2023
WTC फाइनल में विराट रचेंगे इतिहास, विव रिचर्ड्स-सहवाग का बड़ा रिकॉर्ड होगा चकनाचूर!
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
medicines
मेडिकल स्टोर पर अब नहीं मिलेंगी खांसी और बुखार ये दवाएं, सरकार ने लगाया बैन
Odisha railway accident
Train Accident: जो बाइडेन बोले - ‘अमेरिका के लोग भारतीयों के साथ इस दुख में शामिल'