बारिश को लेकर अजीबो-गरीब सोच रखते थे Irrfan Khan, बेटे ने खोला राज

He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him.

A post shared by Babil Khan (@babil.i.k) on Jun 5, 2020 at 6:52pm PDT