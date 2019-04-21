श्रीलंका में हुए बम विस्फोटों की बॉलीवुड ने की निंदा, बोले- 'यह शर्मनाक है'

नई दिल्ली: श्रीलंका में ईस्टर के मौके पर रविवार को सिलसिलेवार बम विस्फोट हुए, जिनमें अब तक 185 लोग मारे गए हैं. बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज जैसे जैकलीन फर्नाडीज, शेखर कपूर और विवेक आनंद ओबेरॉय ने इसे कायरता करार देते हुए हमले की निंदा की है.

विवेक आनंद ओबेराय, "बेहद दुखी और चकित हूं श्रीलंका में हुए इस भयंकर आतंकी हमले से. प्रार्थना के इस मौके पर कायरतापूर्ण हरकत, आतंकियों को शर्म आनी चाहिए."

Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic and terrible attacks in SriLanka. An act of cowardice on a day of prayer, shame on these terrorists. My sincere prayers with the victims and their families. We are all with you SriLanka. Please stay safe Vivek Anand Oberoi vivekoberoi April 21, 2019

अभिनेत्री जैकलीन फर्नाडीज ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "बहुत ही दुख की बात है. यह दुर्भागयपूर्ण है कि हिंसा एक चेन रिएक्शन की तरह है. इस पर रोक लगाए जाने की जरूरत है."

Extremely sad at the news of bombings in Sri Lanka. It’s unfortunate that one is not able to see that violence is like a chain reaction. This has to stop Jacqueline Fernandez Asli Jacqueline April 21, 2019

शेखर कपूर ने कहा, "ईस्टर के मौके पर यह एक भली-भांति समन्वित हमला है. आतंकवाद हमारा पहला वैश्विक दुश्मन है. कोई भी, कहीं भी सुरक्षित नहीं है."

Latest reports say 150 people killed in SriLanka in terrorist attacks on Churches, Hotels. While none has admitted to this, it was a well coordinated attack at Easter. When Churches were full. Terrorism remains our number 1 global enemy. No one, nowhere is safe SriLankaBlasts Shekhar Kapur shekharkapur April 21, 2019

अर्जुन कपूर, "श्रीलंका में ईस्टर के मौके पर हुए इस विकट हमले के बारे में सुनकर वाकई बहुत परेशान हूं"

Really disturbed to hear about the monstrous attack in SriLanka on such an auspicious day. My thoughts and prayers to the families of the affected Arjun Kapoor arjunk26 April 21, 2019

हुमा कुरैशी, "कितना दुखद दिन है! रविवार ईस्टर के दिन चर्च में गए परिवारों और बच्चों पर हमला हुआ. यह भयानक है. हो क्या रहा है हमारे संसार में."

What a sad day To attack families and children going to church on EasterSunday This is terrible ... what is happening to our world SriLanka Huma Qureshi humasqureshi April 21, 2019

मधुर भंडारकर, "मासूम नागरिकों पर हमला आतंकियों की एक बेहद शर्मनाक करतूत है. मेरी गहरी संवेदना उनके साथ है जिन्होंने इन हमलों में अपनी जान गंवाई हैं और श्रीलंका में सभी नागरिकों की सुरक्षा के लिए दुआ करता हूं."

