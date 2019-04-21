Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
जैकलीन फर्नाडीज

श्रीलंका में हुए बम विस्फोटों की बॉलीवुड ने की निंदा, बोले- 'यह शर्मनाक है'

बॉलीवुड हमेशा ही पूरी दुनिया में होने वाले गलत कामों के खिलाफ आवाज उठाता आया है, ऐसे में आज हुए श्रीलंका में लगातार विस्फोटों के बाद भी जेकलिन फर्नाडीज और विवेक ओबेरॉय जैसे कलाकारों ने कड़ी आलोचना की है...

श्रीलंका में हुए बम विस्फोटों की बॉलीवुड ने की निंदा, बोले- &#039;यह शर्मनाक है&#039;

नई दिल्ली: श्रीलंका में ईस्टर के मौके पर रविवार को सिलसिलेवार बम विस्फोट हुए, जिनमें अब तक 185 लोग मारे गए हैं. बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज जैसे जैकलीन फर्नाडीज, शेखर कपूर और विवेक आनंद ओबेरॉय ने इसे कायरता करार देते हुए हमले की निंदा की है.

विवेक आनंद ओबेराय, "बेहद दुखी और चकित हूं श्रीलंका में हुए इस भयंकर आतंकी हमले से. प्रार्थना के इस मौके पर कायरतापूर्ण हरकत, आतंकियों को शर्म आनी चाहिए."

अभिनेत्री जैकलीन फर्नाडीज ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "बहुत ही दुख की बात है. यह दुर्भागयपूर्ण है कि हिंसा एक चेन रिएक्शन की तरह है. इस पर रोक लगाए जाने की जरूरत है." 

शेखर कपूर ने कहा, "ईस्टर के मौके पर यह एक भली-भांति समन्वित हमला है. आतंकवाद हमारा पहला वैश्विक दुश्मन है. कोई भी, कहीं भी सुरक्षित नहीं है." 

अर्जुन कपूर, "श्रीलंका में ईस्टर के मौके पर हुए इस विकट हमले के बारे में सुनकर वाकई बहुत परेशान हूं" 

हुमा कुरैशी, "कितना दुखद दिन है! रविवार ईस्टर के दिन चर्च में गए परिवारों और बच्चों पर हमला हुआ. यह भयानक है. हो क्या रहा है हमारे संसार में."

मधुर भंडारकर, "मासूम नागरिकों पर हमला आतंकियों की एक बेहद शर्मनाक करतूत है. मेरी गहरी संवेदना उनके साथ है जिन्होंने इन हमलों में अपनी जान गंवाई हैं और श्रीलंका में सभी नागरिकों की सुरक्षा के लिए दुआ करता हूं."

