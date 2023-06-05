Jaaved Jaaferi: बोल्ड सीन से परहेज करते हैं जावेद जाफरी, बोले- मेरे अंदर सेंसर लगा है...
topStories1hindi1725750
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Jaaved Jaaferi: बोल्ड सीन से परहेज करते हैं जावेद जाफरी, बोले- मेरे अंदर सेंसर लगा है...

Jaaved Jaaferi Movies: एक्टर जावेद जाफरी ने हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू दिया है, जहां एक्टर ने बताया वह इंटीमेट सीन्स से परहेज करते हैं. इसी कारण उन्हें कई फिल्में रिजेक्ट की हैं.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

Trending Photos

Jaaved Jaaferi: बोल्ड सीन से परहेज करते हैं जावेद जाफरी, बोले- मेरे अंदर सेंसर लगा है...

Jaaved Jaaferi Interview: बॉलीवुड एक्टर जावेद जाफरी (Jaaved Jaaferi) अपनी कमाल की एक्टिंग और फिल्मों की च्वाइस के लिए इंडस्ट्री में दमदार पहचान रखते हैं. कॉमेडी, सस्पेंस, थ्रिल सभी जॉनर की फिल्मों में अपना हुनर दिखाने वाले जावेद जाफरी इंटीमेट और सेक्शुअल सीन्स से परहेज करते हैं. जी हां...जावेद जाफरी (Jaaved Jaaferi Movies) ने इस बारे में खुद एक इंटरव्यू में खुलासा किया है. जावेद जाफरी ने अपनी फिल्मों की च्वाइस पर बात करते हुए बताया कि अलग-अलग किस्म की कहानियां होती हैं, ऐसे में वह देखते हैं कहानी कैसे लिखी गई है और मैं क्या किरदार निभा रहा हूं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

breaking news
Live Breaking News: एयरपोर्ट पर रोके गए CM ममता के भतीजे अभिषेक बनर्जी, परिवार के साथ जा रहे थे दुबई
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
Odisha railway accident
Train Accident: जो बाइडेन बोले - ‘अमेरिका के लोग भारतीयों के साथ इस दुख में शामिल'
Ashok Gehlot
CM अशोक गहलोत को किस बात पर आया इतना गुस्सा कि फेंक दिया माइक, जानें पूरा मामला?
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह