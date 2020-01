कपिल शर्मा ने की ऐसी हरकत तो जग्गू दादा को देनी पड़ी चेतावनी, VIDEO वायरल

Thank you Jaggu dada @apnabhidu for this beautiful challenge and for inspiring all of us to plant trees and take care of our environment. I further nominate @akshaykumar @ajaydevgn and @varundvn to take this challenge #GoGreen #SaveTheEnvironment #EnvironmentallyFriendly

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on Jan 16, 2020 at 5:14am PST