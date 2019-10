जाह्नवी कपूर ने ईशान खट्टर के लिए रखा करवा चौथ व्रत! रोमांटिक VIDEO हुआ VIRAL

Watch me travel back to time with @ishaankhatter only on Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul, tonight 9:30 PM only on #ZeeTV. #ThrowbackTo90s #LOLWithManieshPaul #MovieMasti @manieshpaul @ishaankhatter @zeetv

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Oct 13, 2019 at 9:07am PDT