प्लास्टिक बॉटल यूज करने पर हॉलीवुड स्टार को पड़ी 'एक्वामेन' की डांट! फैंस बोले: 'शानदार'

You’re probably wondering why I’m standing here, low key flexing, gazing into the distance... well, turns out I'm teaming up with @amazon to show you guys everything I use for my workouts, keeping active, and all that fun stuff to get you prepped for 2020. #FoundItOnAmazon #Amazon #Ad http://www.amazon.com/chrispratt

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Dec 3, 2019 at 8:46am PST