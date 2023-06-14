Javed Akhtar को याद आया ऋतिक रोशन और कंगना रनौत का वो विवादित रात, कोर्ट में किया सच का खुलासा
topStories1hindi1737520
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Javed Akhtar को याद आया ऋतिक रोशन और कंगना रनौत का वो विवादित रात, कोर्ट में किया सच का खुलासा

बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में अगर बेबाकी के लिए कोई जाना जाता है तो वो दो शख्स हैं कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) और जावेद अख्तर (Javed Akhatar). जावेद ने उन दिनों को याद करते हुए अदालत में खुल कर बात की जब  तीन साल पहले अपने आरोपों के लिए एक्ट्रेस के खिलाफ मानहानि का मामला दर्ज हुआ था. इस  झगड़े के दौरान कंगना जावेद के घर आई थीं. 

Written By  Misha Singh|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 03:09 PM IST

Trending Photos

Javed Akhtar को याद आया ऋतिक रोशन और कंगना रनौत का वो विवादित रात, कोर्ट में किया सच का खुलासा

Javed Akhatar: बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में अगर बेबाकी के लिए कोई जाना जाता है तो वो दो शख्स हैं कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) और जावेद अख्तर (Javed Akhatar). दोनों हस्तीयां अपने विचारों को बिना किसी फिल्टर के सामने रखते हैं. दोनों अपने विचारों को लेकर काफी स्पष्ट हैं. जावेद ने उन दिनों को याद करते हुए अदालत में खुल कर बात की जब  तीन साल पहले अपने आरोपों के लिए एक्ट्रेस के खिलाफ मानहानि का मामला दर्ज हुआ था.  2016 में ऋतिक रोशन के साथ चल रहे झगड़े के दौरान कंगना जावेद के घर आई थीं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
RBI
Inflation की ग्रोथ में आएगी गिरावट, RBI गवर्नर ने सुना दी खुशखबरी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
B Praak
B Praak on Mann Bharryaa Song: पहले शूट हो गया था गाना, विजुअल पर किया गया रीक्रिएट
lifestyle
हफ्ते में 2 बार कच्चे दूध से करें चेहरे की मसाज, 40 की उम्र में 25 की हो जाएगी स्किन
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!