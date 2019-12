'बाला' में बने 'बच्चन भैया', अब 'कुली नंबर-1' में हुई जावेद जाफरी की धांसू एंट्री

#Repost @neetimohan18 • • • • • • Thanks for having me there Such an awesome occasion to have you at @nrityashakti studio and what a fantastic showcase by the students and the teachers at Intensive Training Program. More power to you @mohanshakti

A post shared by Javed Jaffery (@javedjafferyofficial) on Nov 29, 2019 at 12:46am PST