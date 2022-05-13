Jayeshbhai Jordaar Twitter Review: कैसी है रणवीर सिंह की 'जयेशभाई जोरदार'? हमसे नहीं, खुद जनता से जानिए
Jayeshbhai Jordaar Twitter Review: रणवीर सिंह स्टारर 'जयेशभाई जोरदार' (Jayeshbhai Jordaar) रिलीज हो चुकी है और ये फिल्म देखने से पहले जान लें क्या है जनता की राय.
Jayeshbhai Jordaar Twitter Review: रणवीर सिंह की बहुचर्चित फिल्म 'जयेशभाई जोरदार' (Jayeshbhai Jordaar) आज यानी 13 मई को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है. इस फिल्म में रणवीर एक सोशल मैसेज देते नजर आएंगे लेकिन कैसी है यह फिल्म और क्या आपको देखनी चाहिए? ये बात आपको खुद जनता बता रही है जिन्होंने इस फिल्म को देखा और अपना रिएक्शन दिया.
'जयेशभाई जोरदार' का ट्विटर रिएक्शन
रणवीर सिंह, शालिनी पांडे, बोमन ईरानी और रतना पाठक स्टारर फिल्म 'जयेशभाई जोरदार' (Jayeshbhai Jordaar) फिल्म अब रिलीज हो चुकी है. ये फिल्म देखने में कैसी है इसका हम आपको ट्विटर रिएक्शन दिखा रहे हैं.
Whatever be the BO fate of #JayeshbhaiJordaar , it’s undeniable that it delivers on many fronts! #RanveerSingh is the anchor of the ship assisted brilliantly by a talented ensemble cast. A commentary on masculinity, equality & female infanticide: it is a WINNER.
BIG PUPPI! pic.twitter.com/K1GGS0stnM
— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) May 13, 2022
Review - #JayeshbhaiJordaar
Rating -
“Outdated OTT material”
JayeshBhai is neither entertaining nor a message oriented film,execution is horrible, #RanveerSingh & others act can be termed as “Over Acting & Irritating” Kill Dill Level Film#JayeshbhaiJordaarReview
— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) May 13, 2022
Another Bollywood movie feeling the heat and biting dust.
Urban naxal Deepika Padukone's “Mithakali” husband's movie #JayeshbhaiJordaar all set for a mega flop. No interest amongst audience, if we go by its advance booking.
Thank you deshwasiyo.
— Mayank Jindal (@MJ_007Club) May 13, 2022
REVIEW TIME #JayeshbhaiJordaar :
A fun ride with heart touching climax. 1st half was phantasmagoric
/5 from me
— dk bose. (@DevKumarBose) May 13, 2022
#JayeshbhaiJordaar - Avg 1st Half, Terrible 2nd Half... Left The Theatre Without Watching Climax, Even You Will Not Survive This Till Climax, Less BO Collection Than Bellbottom On Card, Bad Days For Bollywood Continues....
— #BMCM (@Vamos_Akshay) May 13, 2022
Jitna log #JayeshbhaiJordaar dekhne Gaye unme se maximum #Prithviraj trailer experience krne Gaye the theatre mai
— T.A. PRITHVIRAJ (@TA_AKfanatic) May 13, 2022
1st half thoughts on #JayeshbhaiJordaar #RanveerSingh balances the act between the projected abusive alpha male and the real empathic husband so well!
I feared this to be generic but it isn’t in anyway. Well written & acted till now.
Little Siddhi is so good too!
— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) May 13, 2022
The buzz of #JayeshbhaiJordaar is extremely low . Disaster opening as of now !
— CineHub (@Its_CineHub) May 6, 2022
