अगले साल स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर रिलीज होगी जॉन अब्राहम की फिल्म 'अटैक'

#IndependenceDay weekend yet again for John Abraham... #Attack to release on 14 Aug 2020... Stars John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh... Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand... PEN Studios [Jayantilal Gada], JA Entertainment [John Abraham] and Ajay Kapoor presentation.

