Wedding Bells: फिल्मों के विलेन ने हरियाणा की टीचर से की शादी, खूबसूरत इतनी; बॉलीवुड की सभी हसीनाएं हैं फेल

Kabir Duhan की शादी की तस्वीरों सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रही हैं. कबीर दुहन ने हरियाणा की टीचर से शादी कर ली है. शादी की फोटोज में ये कपल एक दूसरे को वरमाला पहनाते हुए नजर आ रहा है.

 

Kabir Duhan Wedding: साउथ की फिल्मों में ज्यादातर विलेन का रोल निभाने वाले कबीर दुहन (Kabir Duhan) शादी के बंधन में बंध गए हैं. कबीर ने जिस लड़की से शादी की है वो पेशे से टीचर है. इस शाही शादी की फोटोज सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रही हैं. जिसमें कबीर और उनकी दुल्हनिया एक दूसरे को वरमाला पहनाते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. 

