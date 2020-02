Kangana Ranaut Thalaivi Movie: जयललिता के रोल के लिए कंगना रनौत इस एक्ट्रेस को मानती हैं खुद से बेहतर

A superstar heroine, a revolutionary hero, and now it’s time to watch her story unfold! Presenting #KanganaRanaut, in & as #Thalaivi. A film by #Vijay, arriving in cinemas on 26th June, 2020 (Native upload) @team_kangana_ranaut @vishnuinduri @shaaileshrsingh @brindaprasad @karmamediaent @tseries.official @vibrimedia

A post shared by Thalaivi (@thalaivithefilm) on Nov 23, 2019 at 2:15am PST