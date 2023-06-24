Emergency Teaser: पर्दे पर दिखी भारत के इतिहास की सबसे अंधेर घड़ी की झलक, इस दिन रिलीज होगी इंदिरा बनीं कंगना की ‘इमरजेंसी’
Kangana Ranaut Emergency Film: कंगना रनौत की नई फिल्म इमरजेंसी का टीजर सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज हो गया है. एक्ट्रेस कंगना ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी के लुक में खूब इंप्रेस किया है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

Emergency Teaser Release: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म इमरजेंसी का टीजर रिलीज होते ही सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया है. इमरजेंसी के टीजर वीडियो में भारत के इतिहास की सबसे अंधेर घड़ी की झलक दिखाई गई है. रौंगटे खड़े कर देने वाले टीजर वीडियो में कंगना रनौत पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी का लुक लिए नजर आई हैं. बड़ी-बड़ी आंखें, घुंघराले बाल  और सूती साड़ी में कंगना रनौत का लुक फिल्मी फैंस को खूब इंप्रेस कर रहा है. कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut Emergency) की फिल्म इमरजेंसी 24 नवंबर 2023 को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होने वाली है.

