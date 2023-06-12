Tiku Weds Sheru Release Date: कंगना रनौत ने किया 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' की रिलीज डेट का ऐलान, जानें किस दिन और कहां पर देखें
Tiku Weds Sheru Release Date: कंगना रनौत ने किया 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' की रिलीज डेट का ऐलान, जानें किस दिन और कहां पर देखें

Kangana Ranaut ने अपनी मचअवेटेड फिल्म 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' की रिलीज डेट का ऐलान कर दिया. ये फिल्म 23 जून को ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर रिलीज हो रही है.इस ऐलान के साथ ही फिल्म का पोस्टर भी लोगों का ध्यान खींच रहा है.

Tiku Weds Sheru Release Date: कंगना रनौत ने किया 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' की रिलीज डेट का ऐलान, जानें किस दिन और कहां पर देखें

Tiku Weds Sheru Release Date: कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) ने अपनी मचअवेटेड फिल्म 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' (Tiku Weds Sheru) की रिलीज डेट का ऐलान कर दिया है. ये फिल्म 23 जून को रिलीज होगी जिसे आप घर बैठे ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो पर देख सकते हैं. इस फिल्म के पोस्टर में अवनीत कौर दुल्हन के लिबास में तो वहीं नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी ग्रीन कलर की शेरवानी पहने नजर आ रहे हैं. फिल्म की रिलीज डेट का ऐलान कंगना रनौत ने इंस्टाग्राम पर किया है.

