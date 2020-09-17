कॉमेडियन कुणाल कामरा संग कंगना रनौत की जुबानी जंग जारी, एक दूसरे को कर रहे ट्रोल

नई दिल्ली: मशहूर कॉमेडियन कुणाल कामरा (Kunal Kamra) द्वारा अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत की तुलना भारतीय योगी सदगुरू संग किए जाने के बाद अब ट्विटर पर दोनों के बीच जुबानी जंग शुरू हो गई है. इससे पहले कंगना ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने एक पोस्ट के जरिए शोबिज को 'जहरीला' करार दिया था. कंगना ने कहा था, 'मनोरंजन जगत कुछ ऐसा है, जहां लोग आसानी से बहक जाते हैं. एक दूसरी सत्ता पर लोगों का यकीन होने लगता है, लोग अपनी एक छोटी सी दुनिया बना लेते हैं. इस मोह जाल से बचने के लिए आध्यात्मिक आधार की जरूरत है.'

Show business is absolutely intoxicating, this make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion... pic.twitter.com/sVDGUemaDA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020

कंगना रनौत के इस बयान के बाद कुणाल कामरा ने उनकी तुलना सदगुरू संग कर दी. जिस पर कंगना ने प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा, 'ये कुछ मूर्ख लोग मेरे संघर्ष, बौद्धिकता, आध्यात्मिक गहराई, साहस, सफलता और उपलब्धियों का श्रेय किसी ताकतवर इंसान को देने के लिए बेकरार हैं. इस बात को स्वीकारने में इनके कमजोर अहंकार को कितना चोट पहुंच रहा है कि मैं अपने बलबूते सफल हुई हूं और जिंदगी अपनी शर्तों पर जी रही हूं.'

These fools are desperate to credit my struggles, intellect ,spiritual depth, guts, success and achievements to some powerful man, how it hurts their fragile egos and cotton balls to admit that I am my own person, leading my life on my own terms. DEAL WITH IT https://t.co/gSz5ftXZoc — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020

इसके जवाब में कामरा ने लिखा, 'मैं सोच रहा हूं कि आप जैसी किसी सशक्त महिला को वाई-सुरक्षा की जरूरत कैसे पड़ सकती है, जहां पुरुष जिंदगी को अपनी शर्तो पर जीने के लिए आपकी सुरक्षा कर रहे हैं.' इसके जवाब में कंगना ने लिखा, 'लोकतंत्र में किसी क्रांतिकारी आवाज की रक्षा करना संविधान का कर्तव्य है. इस मामले में आपको गौरवशाली लोकतंत्र के दो पहलू देखने को मिलते हैं 'द प्रोटेक्टेड ' और 'द प्रोटेक्टर.' आप इनमें से एक भी नहीं बन पाएंगे. कुछ ऐसा बनिए जो देश के लिए मायने रखें.'