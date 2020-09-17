Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
कुणाल कामरा

कॉमेडियन कुणाल कामरा संग कंगना रनौत की जुबानी जंग जारी, एक दूसरे को कर रहे ट्रोल

ट्विटर पर अब कॉमेडियन कुणाल कामरा संग कंगना के जंग की शुरुआत हो गई है.  

कॉमेडियन कुणाल कामरा संग कंगना रनौत की जुबानी जंग जारी, एक दूसरे को कर रहे ट्रोल
फोटो साभार: इंस्टाग्राम

नई दिल्ली: मशहूर कॉमेडियन कुणाल कामरा (Kunal Kamra) द्वारा अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत की तुलना भारतीय योगी सदगुरू संग किए जाने के बाद अब ट्विटर पर दोनों के बीच जुबानी जंग शुरू हो गई है. इससे पहले कंगना ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने एक पोस्ट के जरिए शोबिज को 'जहरीला' करार दिया था. कंगना ने कहा था, 'मनोरंजन जगत कुछ ऐसा है, जहां लोग आसानी से बहक जाते हैं. एक दूसरी सत्ता पर लोगों का यकीन होने लगता है, लोग अपनी एक छोटी सी दुनिया बना लेते हैं. इस मोह जाल से बचने के लिए आध्यात्मिक आधार की जरूरत है.'

कंगना रनौत के इस बयान के बाद कुणाल कामरा ने उनकी तुलना सदगुरू संग कर दी. जिस पर कंगना ने प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा, 'ये कुछ मूर्ख लोग मेरे संघर्ष, बौद्धिकता, आध्यात्मिक गहराई, साहस, सफलता और उपलब्धियों का श्रेय किसी ताकतवर इंसान को देने के लिए बेकरार हैं. इस बात को स्वीकारने में इनके कमजोर अहंकार को कितना चोट पहुंच रहा है कि मैं अपने बलबूते सफल हुई हूं और जिंदगी अपनी शर्तों पर जी रही हूं.'

इसके जवाब में कामरा ने लिखा, 'मैं सोच रहा हूं कि आप जैसी किसी सशक्त महिला को वाई-सुरक्षा की जरूरत कैसे पड़ सकती है, जहां पुरुष जिंदगी को अपनी शर्तो पर जीने के लिए आपकी सुरक्षा कर रहे हैं.' इसके जवाब में कंगना ने लिखा, 'लोकतंत्र में किसी क्रांतिकारी आवाज की रक्षा करना संविधान का कर्तव्य है. इस मामले में आपको गौरवशाली लोकतंत्र के दो पहलू देखने को मिलते हैं 'द प्रोटेक्टेड ' और 'द प्रोटेक्टर.' आप इनमें से एक भी नहीं बन पाएंगे. कुछ ऐसा बनिए जो देश के लिए मायने रखें.'

Tags:
कुणाल कामराKunal KamraKunal Kamra Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut Kunal Kamra twitter warकंगना रनौत
