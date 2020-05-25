नई दिल्ली: कंगना रनौत को एक ऐसी मजबूत और टैलेंटेड अभिनेत्री के तौर पर जाना जाता है, जो अकेले फिल्म भी चला सकती हैं और बेबाक बोलती भी हैं. इसके अलावा उन्हें उनके सुंदरता और सौंदर्यशास्त्र के बढ़िया स्वाद के लिए भी जाना जाता है. उनका एस्थेटिक सेंस कितना जोरदार है. यह एक बार फिर साबित हो गया है. इसका आदर्श उदाहरण है उनका नया भव्य ऑफिस-कम-स्टूडियो, जिसका लुक उन्होंने एक वीडियो के जरिए शेयर किया है.
कंगना इसके लुक को एलिम डेकोर इंडिया के जरिए सामने लाई हैं. अभिनेत्री ने इसी साल जनवरी में अपने इस ऑफिस का उद्घाटन किया था. यह उनका एक ऐसा सपना था जिसे वह एक दशक से पूरा करना चाहती थीं.
यह भव्य स्टूडियो और ऑफिस मुंबई के पाली हिल क्षेत्र में स्थित है और इसका नाम मणिकर्णिका फिल्म्स रखा गया है, जहां कंगना एक निर्माता और निर्देशक के रूप में काम करेंगी.
मैगजीन से बात करते हुए, कंगना ने कहा कि वह ज़ेन जैसी जगह चाहती थी, जो पुराने हाथ से बने सामान, सिले हुए कपड़ों के साथ पुराना जैसा लगता हो. इसके अलावा यह ऑफिस प्लास्टिक फ्री है और इस पूरे स्ट्रक्चर में हरियाली एक महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा है.
अधिकांश फर्नीचर कस्टमाइज्ड है, जो रॉयल फील देता है. यहांं कंगना का कार्यालय कैसा दिखता है, इसकी एक झलक है:
बीती जनवरी में, कंगना और उनके परिवार ने इस ऑफिस में पूरे विधि-विधान से पूजा भी की थी. ऑफिस में उनके भाई अक्षत लीगल और फायनेंस की जिम्मेदारी संभालेंगे.
काम को लेकर बात करें तो अब कंगना अगली बार दिवंगत राजनीतिज्ञ जयललिता की बायोपिक 'थलाइवी' में दिखाई देंगी.
